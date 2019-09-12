The Brown County Youth Fair and Rodeo Queen’s Committee is pleased to announce the 2020 Queen contest will kick off Oct. 3 with an informational meeting 6 p.m. at the Home Ec building located on the fairgrounds. The official sign up meeting is 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Home Ec building. No late entries will be accepted.

Our reigning queen, Miss Nevie Lord, is the daughter of Eddie and Katy Lord. She attends May High School where she has been a member of the May band and a captain of the colour guard. She takes an active role in May FFA competing on the dairy cattle and cotton judging teams, and she is currently the chapter President. As a 4-H member she raises show lambs, participates in photography, and she is the current 4-H County Council President.

Nevie has enjoyed meeting new people and learning many life lessons, most of all made in the show ring. Showing has taught her how to be determined, hardworking, and dependable whether it is washing an animal or cleaning a bucket. Nevie plans to pursue a career in agriculture, and study ag science or ag business in college.

“Running for youth fair queen was the best decision I’ve made," Lord said. "Running for the position is exciting: the friends and memories you make, the people you meet while selling memberships, and the life skills you learn are so worth it! Being able to represent the youth fair has been an honor, and getting to be a role model for youth is a great feeling. All the smiling faces you will meet are unforgettable.”