Dr. Mary Temple Grandin, an American professor of animal science at Colorado State University and an autism spokesperson, will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Tarleton State University’s Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center with proceeds benefiting Erath County Humane Society.

The title of Grandin’s presentation is “How Animals Make Us Human” and she will be discussing the livestock industry as well as information regarding autism.

“She’s an advocate for the autism community. She also has invented multiple innovations in the livestock industry so she’s kind of a multi-faceted internationally-known speaker and innovator,” said ECHS board member Julie Howell.

Gardin is also one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her own personal experiences regarding the developmental disorder.

"She has been such an inspiration to so many over the years and is one of the only known scientists and inventors who actually has autism, so just to see that person up close and personal and having the opportunity to hear her speak live, it’s just touching," Howell said. “She’ll touch hearts, that’s what she’s kind of known for.”

Due to Gardin’s background of animal behavior and livestock, Howell hopes that students and members of the community will come out to hear her speak.

"It's really big for the community we’re in - cowboy capital of the world - and all of the agriculture that we have. We promoted it within the ag department at Tarleton and the different school districts around the area so we’re hoping to sell out the rest of the tickets,” Howell said.

Tickets are available for a reduced price of $55 for general admission and $35 for students by purchasing online at https://echs.ticketleap.com/.