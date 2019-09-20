Beto O'Rourke had been campaigning on his newly formed policy on gun limits — developed in the wake of the Aug. 3 mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso — but it hadn't quite struck a political nerve until he spelled it out at the Democratic presidential debate in Houston this month.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said, answering a question about whether his idea to enact a mandatory buyback program for assault-style rifles is akin to gun confiscation.

The declaration appears to have left O’Rourke in no man’s land, with Democrats slow to rush to his side — and some worrying the issue could hurt Democratic prospects in 2020 — and Republicans using the plan as a way to take aim at broader gun proposals by Democrats.

But political experts say that even if the line is polarizing, it can keep the former El Paso congressman — who continues to poll in the low single digits nationally and in early nominating states — in the race.

O’Rourke “is getting exposure, but he’s also being painted as the gun control candidate," said Seth McKee, a Texas Tech University associate professor of political science. "That’s not a really good place to be when you’re running for president."

His Democratic opponents are split over the issue.

When asked on CNN last weekend whether O'Rourke was playing into Republican hands, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said yes.

"We have agreement among the American people for not just universal background checks, but we have a majority in favor of red flag laws, high-capacity magazines, banning the new sale of assault weapons," Buttigieg said. "This is a golden moment to finally do something."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner in the primary race, supports a voluntary buyback program, along with U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California support a mandatory buyback program.

Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro, the other Texan in the race, proposed a buyback program but has not clarified whether it would be mandatory. Castro's campaign did not return requests for comment.

Democrats in Congress and in Texas have largely stayed away from a mandatory gun buyback program.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters that O’Rourke did not speak for all Democrats and is “not taking my guns away from me.” U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said he would not support mandatory buybacks because “we need to focus on what we can get done.”

But O’Rourke hasn’t backed down from his call, despite concerns that his viral debate moment could keep Republicans and Democrats from reaching a bipartisan deal.

The media needs to stop fear-mongering. The only guns you will have to sell back are weapons of war, designed to kill as efficiently and effectively as possible. The American people are with me on this: AR-15s and AK-47s belong on the battlefield, not in our communities.pic.twitter.com/SJDG0oPA49

— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke)September 19, 2019

The debate over buying back assault weapons comes six weeks after a Texas man was accused of using an AK-47 to kill 22 people in an El Paso Walmart.

O’Rourke, who served three terms in the U.S. House, took a break from the campaign trail to spend time in his hometown in the days after the shooting.

“The media needs to stop fear-mongering,” O’Rourke tweeted Thursday. “The only guns you will have to sell back are weapons of war, designed to kill as efficiently and effectively as possible. The American people are with me on this: AR-15s and AK-47s belong on the battlefield, not in our communities.”

Public opinion

Republicans unsurprisingly have used O'Rourke's gun buyback plan to attack Democrats’ broader gun control policies. President Donald Trump blasted O’Rourke on Twitter, saying Wednesday: "Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal. Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward!"

Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal. Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward!https://t.co/87jvaYUkyn

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)September 18, 2019

Texas’ GOP U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz strongly objected to the idea, and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called O’Rourke a “gun confiscator.”

“Beto O'Rourke has thrown gasoline on this discussion, which I think had been proceeding along a pretty calm, rational and logical path, by suggesting that even law-abiding citizens would see their AR-15s and AK-47s confiscated by the federal government," Cornyn told Texas reporters. "He's set back the debate a lot, maybe by not just years but decades."

Yet despite the sharp responses, recent national polling shows support for requiring owners of assault-style rifles to turn in their guns.

A Washington Post-ABC poll this month found that 52% of respondents support a mandatory federal buyback program, which broke down to 74% of Democrats, half of independents and a third of Republicans. Even more — 56% — support banning the sale of assault weapons.

A UT-Tyler online poll released Thursday found that 49% of Texans supported a mandatory buyback program. The survey drew from a sample of 1,199 registered voters during a three-day period after the debate, with a margin of error plus or minus 2.8 percentage points. Roughly 28% opposed a buyback program, and 13% had a neutral opinion.

The poll also found that a majority of registered voters in Texas universal support background checks for potential gun buyers, a nationwide ban on high-capacity magazines and red flag laws that let family members and police seek a court order temporarily removing guns from those found to be a threat to themselves and others.

“He’s not concerned about a general election right now,” University of Texas political science professor Daron Shaw said of O'Rourke. "He’s concerned about identifying and branding himself in a race with a lot of candidates who hold very similar issues to him."

Shaw, who works on polls for Fox News, Texas Lyceum and UT-Texas Tribune, said O’Rourke’s position has the potential to mobilize rural voters who strongly oppose mandatory gun buybacks.

“The real threat, I think, is a sort of rural resentment,” Shaw said. “If that’s something that faded through tariffs and other conditions, is that something you reanimate through guns?"

History of buybacks

Gun buybacks in the U.S. aren’t new, but a mandatory program would be. A handful of cities and states have previously implemented voluntary buyback programs.

“To make it mandatory is not really meaningful for the reason that they don’t know who owns which assault weapons,” said Robert Spitzer, chairman of the political science department at the State University of New York College at Cortland and a gun policy expert.

If a buyback program were to be implemented, federal officials could draw from the March policy that banned bump stocks — the attachment that allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire continuously. The devices were relatively uncommon and little known before they were found in the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock on Oct. 1, 2017, after he opened fire into a crowd of outdoor concert attendees.

Although there’s not a national registry of bump stocks, a review by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives estimated that there were 280,000 to 520,000 bump stocks in circulation, a little more than 2,000 retailers that sold the device and one manufacturer that still made the device ahead of the ban.

When the Trump administration’s ban went into effect, bump stock owners were asked to turn in or destroy their bump stocks. Possessing a bump stock could result in up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine — the same punishment for illegally possessing a machine gun.

Under O’Rourke’s proposal, hanging onto an assault weapon could result in a fine, though the amount isn't specified. But federal officers won’t be going door to door to collect firearms, according to Chris Evans, a spokesman for O’Rourke.

“We expect people to follow the law here in the United States, and we know that Americans are law-abiding people,” Evans told the American-Statesman. “If you continue to violate the law, despite warning and fine, then the penalty escalates — just like any other act of lawlessness in this country."