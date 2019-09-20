EDINBURG – Commissioners Court declared September as National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month honoring more than 400,000 survivors of childhood and adolescent cancers in the United States.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease past infancy for U.S. children. About 11,060 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

"Learning what genetic changes caused a cancer can help doctors diagnose it more effectively," said Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Administrator of Corporate Affairs Mario Lizcano. "Thank you for your support on behalf of our Board of Managers, 700 physicians, and 5,000 employees."

Treatment of childhood cancer is coordinated by a team of experts who know the differences between adult and childhood cancers, as well as the unique needs of children with cancer and their families.

Hidalgo County supports pediatric cancer awareness and encourages all county residents to join in national observances and in reaffirming our commitment to fighting childhood cancer.