The following marriages were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Martin Aristo Cardiel and Elizabeth Halye Kilbride
Antonio James Cruz and Valerie Marie Cerda
James David Kingston and La Joy Mae Follis
Ruben Villarreal III and Chesea Ann Moreno
The following cases were reported from the Brown County Clerk’s office:
Leslie Lajon Adams, declaration of nolle prosequi
Jimmy Ladale Allison, declaration of nolle prosequi
Donna Sue Baldwin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Christopher Michael Barninger, declaration of nolle prosequi
Farrah Renee Boykin, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Taylor Strickland Carlisle, assault causes bodily injury
Skylar Blane Crawford, prohibited weapon knuckles, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Adrian Louise Clark, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
Windy Louise Dano, declaration of nolle prosequi
Clifford Darrel Denison III, declaration of nolle prosequi (two cases)
Mary Elizabeth Hanson, declaration of nolle prosequi
Mandy Leigh Hardin, declaration of nolle prosequi (three cases)
Talamadge Rae Hartley, assault causes bodily injury
Ashley Brooke Henderson, declaration of nolle prosequi
Juan Israel Hernandez, declaration of nolle prosequi
Thomas Brummett, public intoxication
Curtis Harrison, interfere with emergency request for service
Chance Vernon, false drug test
Monica Kay Hernandez, display fictitious motor
Terrence Harold Hess, declaration of nolle prosequi
Michael Keith Hickerson, declaration of nolle prosequi
Bulafae Jennifer Hollis, declaration of nolle prosequi
Melissa Wayne Holt, declaration of nolle prosequi
Steven Paul Hudson, declaration of nolle prosequi
Emma Catherine Irwin, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Joseph D. Kazelis, declaration of nolle prosequi
Kelly Shawn Knight, declaration of nolle prosequi (six cases)
Jaycee Lynne Lenz, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Heather Limmer, DWI
Jaimie Ailene Lippoldt, boating while intoxicated
Loretta Junell Little, declaration of nolle prosequi
Florentino Lopez Jr., declaration of nolle prosequi
Gregory Erick Luschen, declaration of nolle prosequi
Joseph Stormy Mangham, assault causes bodily injury
Gino Marks, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Julie Ann Martin, assault causes bodily injury
Ronald Eugene McCune, assault causes bodily injury
Samantha Jo Medack, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Emily Moore, DWI
Jose Zacaria Munoz, DWI second
Arian Petross, DWI
Michael James Pittman, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Rodney Potts, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Ashley Kasandra Pruitt, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces drug free zone
Christopher Rangel, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Marcus Anthony Sanders, DWI
Quashawn Sanders, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces drug free zone
Cody Allan Smith, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Matthew Clay Starr, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Karla Joanna Torres-Vasquez, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Lionel Valdez, assault causes bodily injury/family violence
Martin Valencia, DWI
Christian Layne Vaughan, DWI
Dillon Scott Walters, duty on striking fixture
Crystal Warren, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Chance Evans Watkins, DWI
Richard Bryan White, fail to identify fugitive
John David Wilhelm, DWI
Bobby Gene Williams, DWI
Samantha Shawn Williams, theft of property greater than or equal to $100 under $750
Whitney Williams, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Gage James Woodcock, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces
Andrew Bryan Deville, declaration of nolle prosequi
The following cases were reported from the Brown County District Clerk’s office:
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Marcus Armstrong et al, tax cases
Brown County Appraisal District vs. Lee Drummond et al, tax cases
Discover Bank vs. Jason Woodard, contract-consumer/commercial debt
Wells Fargo Ban Na. vs. Jason R. Woodard, contract-consumer/commercial debt
A.N.D. vs. L.W.D., divorce
Simon Hernandez vs. Tasha Hernandez, divorce
Misti Dawn Turner vs. Rocky David Turner, divorce