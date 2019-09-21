Texas State Technical College hosted over 30 high school counselors and career and technical education (CTE) instructors from across West Texas on Friday at the 2019 Counselor Update.

The event served as an opportunity for representatives from various school districts to learn about the programs and services that TSTC offers students.

“The update is a chance to get everyone up to speed about new programs, program changes, career opportunities awaiting these students, and provide information on all the exciting things we have to offer their students,” Chris Johnson, TSTC lead recruiter for West Texas, said.

Guests toured programs offered at the aviation maintenance hangar and new Industrial Technology Center.

“This conference really opened up our eyes to the different opportunities available to these kids and just reaffirmed the placement rate here. I am really excited to talk to some students about the Industrial Systems program, and I am wanting to plan a tour with a group of students,” Kelly Tuggle, counselor for Lipan High School, said.

For Michael Barrientez, Loraine High School’s CTE coordinator, learning about the program changes was worth the hour drive.

“There’s definitely some good options out here for our students,” Barrientez said.

While this was a first-time visit for some counselors, for Dusti Allen, the CTE business teacher at Miles ISD, TSTC has become a second home.

“I actually teach the dual enrollment business management technology program offered through TSTC for our students. We’ve had students go to the diesel, automotive and wind energy programs and be highly successful, so I like to come to these events to keep up to date on all that is available,” Allen said.

Counselors were given a packet with a list of programs offered across TSTC’s 10 campuses, as well as information about scholarships, career services and upcoming events.

“TSTC’s mission is to place Texans in great-paying jobs. We do that by working with all available resources, and a very significant resource is the counselors and educators who see these students daily. We all have the same goal, and that's to see these students succeed,” Trey Pearson, TSTC director of student recruitment, said.

The next informational event is Senior Day on October 11 at the Breckenridge campus. It will serve as an open house for students, instructors and counselors.

For more information about TSTC, log on to tstc.edu.