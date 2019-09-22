When members of First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., sign up to help at their next Saturday work day at the High Plains Food Bank, they don’t know what their task of the morning will be. They’re just ready to do whatever is needed to help the massive effort of seeing that area residents don’t go hungry.

“Sometimes we sort donations into large storage bins by category like cookies, cereal, canned goods, etc., while removing out-of-date items,” said Dick Snyder of the church’s Outreach Committee. “Or we might pack previously sorted items into family boxes that the Food Bank uses for distribution directly to families in Amarillo or other distribution facilities in other parts of the Panhandle. It’s not uncommon for us to sort food equal to 12,000 – 14,000 meals,” he added.

Ten volunteers from the church worked from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14, primarily packing boxes for senior citizens. A group of youth from First Christian spent the evening working at the Food Bank last Tuesday, Sept. 17. Snyder said this is the 12th year First Christian volunteers have been doing this on one Saturday every other month, along with other community groups such as Scouts and fraternities.

“I just like helping people,” said Rayanne McGee, a frequent First Christian volunteer. “It’s fun to do, and it’s a little different every time. And it’s fun to get to know the other volunteers.”

Janice James, a church elder, said she helps at the Food Bank “because Christ instructed us to help and care for each other, according to His example. Food is a basic need. No one should be without food in this country where so much abundance exists. I can and so I do donate time and resources, sort what has been gathered and pack boxes to bless others,” she added.

“The volunteers from First Christian Church have been one of the best and most consistent groups we’ve ever had,” said Dennis Howard, HPFB product recovery assistant. “They are one of the greatest groups in the world to work with and some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

The High Plains Food Bank has a network of 186 agencies that provide a safety net of food pantries that serve individuals and families, including seniors and children, across the Texas Panhandle. Of these, 99 serve rural counties and 87 serve Potter/Randall Counties, according to Tina Brohlin, Food Bank communications and marketing manager.