State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, was honored Thursday by the tax assessor-collectors association of Texas for his work in the recent State Legislative session.

Lynn County Tax Assessor Donna Willis, who is on the board of directors for the association, and Lubbock County Tax Assessor Ronnie Keister presented the association's Legislative Leadership Award to Burrows at the Lubbock County Courthouse Annex.

Keister said the award honors state leaders who stood true to their values, something he said Burrows did in the last legislative session this spring.

Burrows, who has represented State House District 83 since 2015, said he appreciated the recognition and thanked the association for their help during the past session, which he described as the most significant property tax session in the last 40 to 50 years.

"We relied upon you and took your words to heart," he said.