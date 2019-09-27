The Lubbock congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a free and open-to-the-public active shooter training course Saturday at their facility at 7014 Frankford Avenue.

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, a training session designed to educate the public on responding to active shooter situations, will be provided by a certified ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) instructor, according to news release from the church.

The even begins at 10 a.m. and instruction will last 1.5 hours, followed by a 30 minute question-and-answer session.

Organizers say the training is not suitable for young children - the minimum age of 12 is recommended for participants.

For more information, contact Eric Rasmussen, media relations specialist for the Lubbock congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at (806)632-4126 or ericrasmussenchurch@gmail.com.