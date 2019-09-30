Local artist Rick Kime will be featured at this year's Sundown on the Square event on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Erath County Courthouse.

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council will help host the artist tent during the day's festivities.

Kime has lived and worked in Stephenville since 1989, but art is something of a family business. Kime is the son of a professional artist who works in oils. He even took a few lessons from his artist father in the 1970s before breaking with tradition and taking up watercolors.

“I just liked the feel and spread of watercolors,” Kime said. “People in the know always told me to paint what you enjoy, so I mostly paint wildlife, wildflowers and Texas landscapes. I spend a lot of time in the woods, hunting and fishing so I end up with ideas from these experiences.”

Despite his love and natural artistic abilities, Kime’s profession has mostly been in construction and remodeling. About five years ago, he obtained a professional home inspection license. Although he took home study courses in commercial art, Rick never worked in the industry.

For more information on Sundown on the Square, visit www.sundownsquare.com.