The cooler, fall temperatures are finally here so it is a good time to get outdoors and work in your garden and landscape. This month The People/Plant Connection is featuring two great subjects for their monthly gardening seminars. They will be tapping into your imagination in their Green Thumb Gardener seminar where you’ll learn about making fairy gardens. You’ll learn how to and the benefits of bringing butterflies into your garden and landscape at their Lunch ‘n’ Learn seminar.

The October Green Thumb Gardener Mini Seminar will be held Thursday, October 17. Our guest speaker is Susan Stanfield, PPC President. She will talk about what goes into making a Fairy Garden. You will tap into your imagination while attendees will be making a fairy garden to take home. The seminar will be from 2-4 p.m. and will be held at the New PPC Studio location, 416 S. Oakes in San Angelo. Refreshments will be served and a door prize given away. Pre-registration is requested to assure materials. Call 325-656-3104. Cost: $20 per person, $35 per couple.

The monthly Lunch ‘n’ Learn gardening class will be held Friday, October 18 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Allison Watkins, Agrilife Extension Horticulturist will talk about, “ Attracting Butterflies to the Landscape”. You’ll learn the best plants and benefits of bringing butterflies into your landscape. The seminar will be held at the New PPC Studio, 416 S. Oakes in San Angelo. The cost is $5 per person. To assure materials please call 325-656-3104 to register.

Preparations are underway for the 6th Annual Pumpkin Festival to be held Saturday, November 2 at the 4-H Building, 3168 N. US Hwy 67 in San Angelo. It will be from 10-Noon. There is going to be something for everyone. Of course, the weigh-in for the pumpkins that have been growing all summer. The pumpkin pie and desert contest where you can enter your favorite pumpkin desert. An additional category for professional bakers has been added to this contest. All the gardens sponsored by The People/Plant Connection have an abundance of iris and canna bulbs. They will have their first Fall Bulb Sale at the Pumpkin Festival. It’s an opportunity to get irises and cannas at very reasonable prices. Another added event will be a “Pup-kin Costume Contest”. Dress your favorite pup like a pumpkin or anything fallish and enter the contest. Entries to all contests are only $10 each. Whether you enter a contest or not, be sure to come for the free hotdogs, games and crafts for the kids and cooking demonstrations. There will be fun for the whole family. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

All proceeds from these classes and seminars go toward the organization’s Education Garden project at the Southside Rec Center. To learn more about The People/Plant Connection check out their website at: www.peopleplantconnection.org or follow them on Facebook.