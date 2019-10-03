The rough transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clearly shows Trump leveraging military aid to pressure Zelensky into investigating Trump's political rival Joe Biden. Yet, shamefully, Republican lawmakers choose to defend Trump rather than our Constitution.

A week before the call, Trump personally suspended almost $400 million in desperately needed military aid that Congress had authorized for Ukraine, and his reason for doing it has changed twice. In doing so, Trump may have violated the Constitution by overriding an act of Congress.

Ukraine is struggling to hold onto its fledgling democracy amid Russian aggression.

Having the most powerful person in the world ask for a “favor” while he withholds aid that could save lives would put “pressure” on anyone.

The transcript showing Trump putting the screws on Zelensky is quite disturbing. First, Trump congratulates him on his recent victory, then he begins leaning on Zelensky “... the United States has been very, very good to Ukraine. I wouldn't say that it's reciprocal ...”

Zelensky then brings the conversation around to what he needs: U.S. aid. “... we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes,” he said.

The very next sentence in their conversation is Trump's response to Zelensky discussing Ukraine's defense needs. Trump replied, “I would like you to do us a favor though ...” One of the “favors” Trump asked for is an investigation into Biden and his son. Trump hopes that would help his reelection campaign.

Trump also repeatedly told Zelensky he would have his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr assist him.

That call troubled a patriot enough to file a whistleblower complaint. He/she followed the Whistleblower Protection Act protocol and the Trump-appointed U.S. inspector general found the complaint to be “credible” and of “urgent concern.” The law clearly states that the director of national security “shall” then forward that complaint to Congress.

Instead, the DNI circumvented the law and took the complaint to the White House first, then to the Department of Justice even though Trump and Barr were named in the complaint. Unsurprisingly, the complaint was buried, and we only know about it now because the IG brought it to Congress's attention.

The whistleblower also alleges that senior White House officials “locked down” all records of that call as if they “understood the gravity” of it.

These things deserve to be investigated, but it's tragic to watch the right wing media and Republican lawmakers excusing Trump's abuse of power.

Many Republicans dodged commenting on the five-page transcript saying they hadn't read it. Others said they saw no wrongdoing, or it was totally appropriate. Someone even wanted Democrats to apologize to the president.

Sen. John Cornyn's response to the call was, “While each of us may have said things differently during that conversation, clearly, there is nothing in there that gives rise to a crime or an impeachable offense.”

I wonder which different words our senator would have chosen to shake down a foreign leader for his political benefit?

These Republicans surely missed the Federal Elections Commission chair warning to anyone running for public office: “It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.”

She posted the warning in June a day after Trump told ABC News that he would accept dirt from a foreign country on his opponent.

Trump is undermining our national security and the sanctity of our elections for his own personal gain. If this doesn't demand an impeachment inquiry, what would?