The city is taking its time to craft an agreement that would create a convention and visitor’s bureau in Bee Cave, ensuring that it benefits all parties and properly spells out the responsibilities and governing rules, Mayor Monty Parker said.

City leaders were expected to vote on an agreement that would have created the bureau and outlined a process for the future spending of hotel occupancy taxes, or HOT funds. But during a City Council meeting Sept. 24, the council postponed approving the agreement to allow more time to draft a contract.

Parker added that the agreement being crafted spells out all of the convention and visitor bureau’s duties, expectations and specific requirements, including adherence to state laws as well as how HOT funds can be spent.

“While discussing the latest version of the proposed agreement between the (city) and the CVB with our attorney, it was very obvious that the agreement in front of us was inadequate, thus the reason to table the agenda item and address at a later date,” Parker said. “The city doesn’t want any do-overs; we want to get this right the first time, and that’s what we are committed to doing.”

Related: Bee Cave uses hotel tax to create tourism buzz

The city collects 7% in taxes from its two local hotels -- the Sonesta and the Mountain Star Hotel -- on a quarterly basis, generating between $500,000-$600,000 a year.

With just over $2 million in tax funds, the city is exploring ways to use current and future money to execute its vision of becoming a tourist destination.

In June, the city awarded $40,000 to the inaugural Lake Travis Film Festival. How the remainder of the funds will be spent will soon be decided by the new bureau.

Related: Bee Cave leaders toying with ideas to generate hotel occupancy taxes

Adrian Overstreet, Bee Cave Chamber of Commerce board member who presented the idea to the City Council in June, said it's a complicated document but said the project would get done and “get done right.”

“We expect to get this done,” Overstreet said. “The lawyers are working on it and will for as long as it takes.”

Overstreet is hoping a final version will be brought to the council and approved in October.

In other action, the city approved a resolution in support of the creation of the Southwestern Travis County Groundwater Conservation District on a 3-2 vote with council members Jon Cobb and Andrew Clark opposing.