The Ellis County Elections Building is gearing up for the constitutional amendment and joint election on Nov. 5 with training classes for residents who wish to serve as volunteer deputy registrars.

The role entails officially registering voters to increase voter registration.

“Acceptance of the duties of volunteer deputy registrar places you in a position of trust and responsibility to the citizens you will register to vote,” The office noted.

To become a registrar, residents must attend a training class, offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Ellis County Elections office.

There are some criteria involved. Registrars must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen, a Texas resident and have no undischarged or unpardoned convictions, among other criteria. Visit the Ellis County website at https://tx-elliscounty3.civicplus.com/ to view the full criteria list.

Those who meet all criteria and complete a training session will receive a certificate of appointment.

There are other positions available including student clerk — open to high school students who are 16 and older — and three paid positions: presiding election judge, alternate election judge and election clerk.

"Election workers are essential to ensuring that elections are a success," The U.S. Election Assistance Commission emphasizes. "With each election, millions of Americans dedicate themselves to sustaining the backbone of democracy — our election process."

The U.S. EAC was established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002.

"EAC is an independent, bipartisan commission charged with developing guidance to meet HAVA requirements, adopting voluntary voting system guidelines, and serving as a national clearinghouse of information on election administration," according to the commission.

The Ellis County Elections Building is located at 204 E Jefferson St. in Waxahachie. Call 972-825-5195 to reserve a spot as classes for volunteer deputy registrars fill up quickly.