11 a.m. update: Amarillo police have found 3-month-old Jamila Franklin after she was reported missing on Wednesday, they said.

Franklin was found unharmed in Amarillo. Police also found Aliyah Moore.

Earlier: Texas authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old baby who was last seen in Amarillo on Wednesday.

Amarillo police are searching for Jamila Franklin, who was wearing a pink shirt and light blue shorts when she was abducted. Police are also looking for 24-year-old Aliyah Moore, who was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and gray sweat pants.

"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," the Amber Alert says.

Anyone with information on Franklin or Moore can call 911 or Amarillo police at 806-433-7017.