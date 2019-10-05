Stratford 43, Perryton 13

Stratford 13 22 8 0 - 43

Perryton 0 7 6 0 - 13



S - Abraham Villegez 16 pass (Publio kick fail)

S - Brit McQitty 18 run (Publio kick)

S - Iuden Romero 37 pass (2 point conversion Iuned Romero run)

S - Iuden R. 62 run (Publio kick fail)

S - Abraham V. 10 pass (Publio kick)

S - Brit M. 2 run (Ty Mcbrad)

P - #26 81 yd. Kick return (kick good)

P - #10 13 yd. Run (kick fail)



Stratford Perryton

First downs: 20 9

Rushing: 339 171

Passing: 177 20

Total yards: 516 191

C-A-I: 14/27/2 4/14/2

Punts: 1/30 4/54

Penalties /yards lost: 6/60 8/90

Fumbles:





Andrews 27, Hereford 26

Andrews 10 8 3 6 - 27

Hereford 6 7 7 6 - 26



H - 27 yd. field goal Luis Loya

A - 40 pass #12 to #3 (Kick good)

H - 31 pass (Kick good)

A - 4 pass #12 to #3 ( 2 point conversion good)

H - 13 pass from Brit to Davis (Kick good)

H - 20 yd. Field goal

A - 2 run #12 (kick good)

H - 1run Cano (Kick failed)

A - 7 pass #12 to #1 (kick failed)



Andrews Hereford



First downs: 19 18

Rushing: 91 81

Passing: 231 217

Total yards: 322 298

C-A-I: 26/35/0 17/33/1

Punts: 5/24 5/35

Penalties /yards lost: 13/135 16/135

Fumble: 2/1 2/0





Nazareth 70, Meadow 50

Nazareth 12 30 16 12 - 70

Meadow 16 14 14 6 - 50

First Quarter

M - Jordan Flores 19 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 36 run (point after failed)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 9 run (point after failed)

M - Isaiah Villegas 10 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)

Second Quarter

N - Luke Betzen 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

M - Jordan Flores 50 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)

N - Luke Betzen 49 run (conversion failed)

M - Isaiah Villegas 37 run (conversion failed)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 8 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

Third Quarter

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 60 kickoff return (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

M - Isaiah Villegas 2 run (conversion failed)

N - Kaden Cleavinger 1 run (Nathaneal Van Dijk two-point conversion)

M - Jordan Flores 7 run (Niko Castaneda two-point conversion)

Fourth quarter

N - Kaden Cleavinger 5 run (conversion failed)

M - Isaiah Villegas 34 run (conversion failed)

N - Nathaneal Van Dijk 6 run (conversion failed)

Nazareth Meadow

First Downs 26 18

Rush 436 418

Pass 40 13

Total 436 431

C-A-I 3-7-0 1-5-2

Punts None None

Fumbles - lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties 5-43 6-49

Wheeler 37, Gruver 30

Wheeler 12 6 13 6 - 37

Gruver 14 0 0 16 - 30

First Quarter

W - David Rascon 75 pass from Gustavo Andrade (kick failed)

G - Jalin Conyers 1 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)

G - Jalin Conyers 3 run (Creed Callaway two-point conversion run)

W - Gustavo Andrade 66 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)

Second Quarter

W - Gustavo Andrade 30 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)

Third Quarter

W - Hesston Marshall 83 run (Daniel Rascon kick)

W - Gustavo Andrade 26 run (two-point conversion attempt failed)

Fourth Quarter

G - Creed Calloway 3 run (Hunter Haynes two-point conversion run)

W - Baldemar Gallardo 27 pass from Hesston Marshall (two-point conversion failed)

G - Carter Armes 70 pass from Jalin Conyers (Jalin Conyers two-point conversion run)

Wheeler Gruver

First Downs 13 17

Rush 360 120

Pass 102 201

Total 462 321

C-A-I 2-4-0 10-27-1

Punts 3-30.0 avg 6-32.0 avg.

Fumbles - lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties 9-68 11-47