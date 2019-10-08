An archaeology program will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Botanical Gardens & Native American Interpretative Center in Goldthwaite under the pavilion on Third Street and Fisher Street. Everyone is invited to attend.

Steve Howard, PhD archaeologist from the Gault School of Archaeological Research and professor at Austin Community College will present the program on Archaeology in Central Texas and the phenomenal findings from the Gault site showing humans have lived here for about 15,000 years.

Prior to the program there will be a demonstration and training for those interested in flint knapping from 2 to 4 p.m. under the pavilion. Bring your gloves, any knapping tools you may have, glasses or goggles and something to cover your leg from the flint flakes.

From 4 to 6 p.m., bring any artifacts you have that you want one of the archaeologist to help identify and date. The Gault staff specializes in Paleo artifacts that date back over 8,000 years and at the Gault site they have uncovered some that go back 15,000 years or more. They have been coming to our area for the past 5 years hoping to find a site here that would have the oldest arrowheads like the ones they have found at Gault.

We will be working at a site south of Star Oct. 25-27 and anyone wanting to join Dr. Howard is welcome to do so for any of that time. You can contact Del Barnett at del5501@centex.net for directions to the site or to join our group that usually goes out 1 or 2 weekends per month to a site in our area.