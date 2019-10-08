In one of the biggest Austin funding deals of the year, fast-growing SparkCognition has raised $100 million to accelerate its artificial intelligence platform.

The company received the Series C round from institutional investors Temasek and March Capital Partners.

The funding boosts SparkCognition's current valuation to $725 million, according to data market research firm Pitchbook. With the new funding, the company has now raised more than $175 million.

Founded in 2013, SparkCognition has developed machine-learning technology to predict when a customer's systems might fail or be hacked. The technology works by modeling physical and virtual assets and continuously learning from the data.

SparkCognition has more than 110 clients in industries including defense, finance, manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications and energy. Customers include Boeing, Hitachi High-Technologies and Aker BP.

"This is a large amount of money and it's going towards solving some pretty difficult problems — applying artificial intelligence to industrial systems," said Amir Husain, CEO of SparkCognition. "Austin will see a lot of this money being spent here because it is going to be used to scale our operations here."

Plans include opening a integration facility in the greater Austin area where SparkCognition will focus on embedding its technology into physical systems, Husain said.

The company, which has about 250 employees at its headquarters on West Braker Lane, is hiring across the board and will also be hiring at the new integration facility, he said.

Last year, Boeing partnered with SparkCognition to create a new company they say will ensure the safe integration of autonomous aircraft.

The new company, called SkyGrid, is based in Austin and is developing a software platform powered by AI and blockchain technology to facilitate the "integration of autonomous cargo craft and passenger air vehicles," according to the companies.

"SkyGrid is building the digital infrastructure that will make safe, seamless commercial and personal transport possible for billions of people around the world," said Steve Nordlund, vice president and general manager of Boeing NeXt.

Husain said SparkCognition's new investment, and the work the research and development the company is doing, is helping put Austin on the map as a leading hub for AI innovation.

"What's unique about Austin is it combines top-end science and technology development with the University of Texas with this kind of free-spirited creativity and music and art and this creative flamboyance," he said. "What we wanted to do was show the world that truly large scale things and truly great things are very possible to do in Austin, and you're actually better off trying to do really creative things in Austin."

The $100 million raised by SparkCognition is one of the largest local funding deals this year. Some of the largest deals announced this year include:

• Endeavor Real Estate Group, which reported in July that it has raised $160 million and has commitments in place for an additional $140 million.

• Siete Family Foods, a grain-free tortilla maker, which raised $90 million in February.

• ScaleFactor, which sells accounting and payroll management software, raised $60 million in August.

• Energy industry marketplace RigUp, which raised $60 million in January.

• Digital sports media company FloSports raised $47 million in June.