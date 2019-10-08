• Benjamin Cook, 45, San Antonio, assault
• Brittany Duran, 24, Brownwood, evading arrest with vehicle
• James Eide, 27, Brownwood, assault, unlawful restraint
• Salina Eldred, 53, Brownwood, criminal trespass
• Brian Lancaster, 47, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, traffic warrant
• George Lopez Jr., 30, traffic warrants, failure to appear
• Gabriel Martinez, 25, Brownwood, DWI third or more
• John McGlasson, 21, Brownwood, theft, traffic warrants, violating promise to appear, bond withdrawal for unauthorized use of vehicle
• Hailey Pizarro, 21, Brownwood, theft by check
• Marcos Reyes, 38, Brownwood, traffic warrant, failure to appear
• Bryan Turner, 17, Early, evading arrest, minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brittany Ugalde, 22, Brownwood, theft
• Ronda Worth, 54, Grapevine, fraud
• William Bailey, 48, Brownwood, forgery, possession of a controlled substance
• Thomas Boyd, 50, Early DWI
• Christina Gomez, 30, Bryan, parole violation
• Michael Henry, 28, Brownwood, aggravated sexual assault of a child
• David Hersha, 31, Brownwood, theft
• Jodie Humphries, 32, Brownwood, failure to comply sex offender, open storage
• Marcus Lawrence, 39, Brownwood, assault
• Christian Lewis, 22, Brownwood, forgery, violating promise to appear, traffic warrant
• Matthew Reams, 17, Brownwood, assault
• Sara Vaughn, 20, Early, credit or debit card abuse
• Daymond Benson, 55, Brownwood, assault, theft
• Deaveron Dean, 25, Brownwood, furnish alcohol to minor
• Aubrey Ferguson, 66, Brownwood, traffic warrants
• Jerry Neiss, 56, Brownwood, failure to appear for DWI
• Stetson Walls, 25, Brownwood, theft
• Jimmy Wiley, 42, Brownwood, parole warrant