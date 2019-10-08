• Benjamin Cook, 45, San Antonio, assault

• Brittany Duran, 24, Brownwood, evading arrest with vehicle

• James Eide, 27, Brownwood, assault, unlawful restraint

• Salina Eldred, 53, Brownwood, criminal trespass

• Brian Lancaster, 47, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance, traffic warrant

• George Lopez Jr., 30, traffic warrants, failure to appear

• Gabriel Martinez, 25, Brownwood, DWI third or more

• John McGlasson, 21, Brownwood, theft, traffic warrants, violating promise to appear, bond withdrawal for unauthorized use of vehicle

• Hailey Pizarro, 21, Brownwood, theft by check

• Marcos Reyes, 38, Brownwood, traffic warrant, failure to appear

• Bryan Turner, 17, Early, evading arrest, minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Brittany Ugalde, 22, Brownwood, theft

• Ronda Worth, 54, Grapevine, fraud

• William Bailey, 48, Brownwood, forgery, possession of a controlled substance

• Thomas Boyd, 50, Early DWI

• Christina Gomez, 30, Bryan, parole violation

• Michael Henry, 28, Brownwood, aggravated sexual assault of a child

• David Hersha, 31, Brownwood, theft

• Jodie Humphries, 32, Brownwood, failure to comply sex offender, open storage

• Marcus Lawrence, 39, Brownwood, assault

• Christian Lewis, 22, Brownwood, forgery, violating promise to appear, traffic warrant

• Matthew Reams, 17, Brownwood, assault

• Sara Vaughn, 20, Early, credit or debit card abuse

• Daymond Benson, 55, Brownwood, assault, theft

• Deaveron Dean, 25, Brownwood, furnish alcohol to minor

• Aubrey Ferguson, 66, Brownwood, traffic warrants

• Jerry Neiss, 56, Brownwood, failure to appear for DWI

• Stetson Walls, 25, Brownwood, theft

• Jimmy Wiley, 42, Brownwood, parole warrant