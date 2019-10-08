Thursday, Oct. 3

• Assault — Brownwood High school, daybreak worker reported being assaulted by subject in her care.

• Warrant service — 1000 block of Irma. Officers arrested male on forgery warrant and found methamphetamine.

• Theft — 600 block of Carnegie.

Friday, Oct. 4

• Evading with vehicle — 300 block of Market Place. Officer attempted traffic stop, driver did not stop and drove down several streets before stopping in the 100 block of Early Boulevard.

• Stalking — 300 block of Bluffview.

• Theft — Walmart, arrest made.

• Theft/criminal trespass — Walmart, arrest made.

• Vehicle theft — 1400 block of Waco.

• Information report — CR 594, possibly illegal septic tank.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Injury to child — 2200 block of Calvert.

• Evading arrest — 500 block of East Commerce, officers dispatched to possible theft in progress, arrest made.

• DWI third or more — Custer and Morris Sheppard, one-vehicle accident, arrest made.

• Theft of mail _ CR 270, social security card stolen from mailbox.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Assault — 600 block of Fifth.

• Hit-and-run — 2000 block of South U.S. 377.

• Harassment — CR 334, female said her ex-husband was threatening her over the phone.

• Animal cruelty — FM 2525.

Monday, Oct. 7

• Fraud — 2700 block of Memorial Park.

• Theft/assault — CR 604, male arrested.