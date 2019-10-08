Thursday, Oct. 3
• Assault — Brownwood High school, daybreak worker reported being assaulted by subject in her care.
• Warrant service — 1000 block of Irma. Officers arrested male on forgery warrant and found methamphetamine.
• Theft — 600 block of Carnegie.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Evading with vehicle — 300 block of Market Place. Officer attempted traffic stop, driver did not stop and drove down several streets before stopping in the 100 block of Early Boulevard.
• Stalking — 300 block of Bluffview.
• Theft — Walmart, arrest made.
• Theft/criminal trespass — Walmart, arrest made.
• Vehicle theft — 1400 block of Waco.
• Information report — CR 594, possibly illegal septic tank.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• Injury to child — 2200 block of Calvert.
• Evading arrest — 500 block of East Commerce, officers dispatched to possible theft in progress, arrest made.
• DWI third or more — Custer and Morris Sheppard, one-vehicle accident, arrest made.
• Theft of mail _ CR 270, social security card stolen from mailbox.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• Assault — 600 block of Fifth.
• Hit-and-run — 2000 block of South U.S. 377.
• Harassment — CR 334, female said her ex-husband was threatening her over the phone.
• Animal cruelty — FM 2525.
Monday, Oct. 7
• Fraud — 2700 block of Memorial Park.
• Theft/assault — CR 604, male arrested.