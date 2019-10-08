The Eightth Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting will be held at the Depot Plaza in Brownwood from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Area businesses and organizations will offer candy, goodies, games and other fun activities free of charge to area residents.

Also included during the event will be a Halloween Costume Contest sponsored by Matthew Williams State Farm. The contest will offer prizes in the categories of most creative costume, best couple costume, best family costume, best group costume, cutest baby costume and best children's costume. Trophies provided by ASAP Creative Arts. Entry forms for the costume contest are available at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce - 600 E. Depot Street or online at BrownwoodChamber.org.

Area businesses are encouraged to set up an activity booth during the Trick or Treat Trail to offer free games and candy to those in attendance.

For more information about the Eighth Annual Trick or Treat Trail or to register for a booth space, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.