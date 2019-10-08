The Pecan Valley Genealogical Society (PVGS) and the Brownwood Library invites the community to the Genealogy Lock-In, a full day of livestreamed genealogical programs, as part of the Genealogy Network of Texas.

The Genealogy Lock-In will be on Oct. 18, starting at 10 a.m.. Come to one or all of the programs, which are great for beginning to advanced genealogists and family historians.

Programs will be livestreamed at both the Genealogy Library (across from the courthouse) and the Main Library (next to Adams Street Community Center). Visit the Genealogy Library to watch the livestreamed program the chance to talk with genealogical enthusiasts.

Livestreaming at the Main Library will be a little quieter and a little more spacious. The main library does not host the evening programs--those will just be at the Genealogy Library. The same programs will be livestreamed at both libraries.

A series of eight programs, spearheaded by the Waco, Texas, library and Central Texas Genealogical Society (CTGS), will be shown at both the Genealogy Library and the Main Library. The programs are provided by the Genealogy Network of Texas (GNT), a state-wide initiative to connect libraries/genealogical societies and provide educational and research opportunities.

2019 Schedule of Events

10:00 - 10:50 a.m. – Technology Enabled Collaborations for Genealogists

Tony Hanson, Family Historian

This presentation will examine three relatively new capabilities that are enabling collaborative family research: The Family Search Family Tree, Ancestry.com's ThruLines DNA tool, and self-publishing family history using a blog or a website. Attendees will learn the benefits provided by each and will learn how to effectively incorporate them into their own personal research methodology.

• 11:00 - 11:50 a.m. – Finding Elusive Records on FamilySearch.org

John Huff, FamilySearch Experience Manager

Learn the search skills and features of FamilySearch.org to take you to a new level of access of this 2 billion image database. This tutorial will take you step-by-step through the process of how to utilize the FamilySearch catalog, unindexed image collections and more.

• Noon - 1:30 p.m. – Genealogy Basics: Getting Started on Your Family Tree

Carl Smith, Genealogy Librarian, Montgomery County Memorial Library System

Budding researchers will learn the basics they need to get started researching their family tree. We’ll cover the first steps to take to begin your research, starting with home sources. We’ll also cover the types of records that are useful for genealogical research and where they can be found. We’ll also cover ways to stay organized by utilizing paper charts and forms or computer software.

• 1:40 - 2:40 p.m. – Probate: More Than a Will

Kelvin Meyers, Ancestry ProGenealogists, Researcher

Most persons in America, who lived to adulthood, left some type of an estate to be administered. Some left wills, some did not; either way if there was land or large amounts of personal property, their estate had to be disposed of. The records of probate can be some of the most fruitful for the genealogist.

• 2:50 - 3:50 p.m. – Roll Call: New Sites and Sources for Military Records and Research

Curt B. Witcher, MLS, FUGA, IGSF Manager, The Genealogy Center Senior Manager, Special Collections, Allen County Public Library

This presentation explores the growing number of consequential websites for the researcher interested in military history and military ancestors. From bibliographic databases to sites that provide copies of first-hand accounts and images of actual records, this talk provides one with key sites and strategies for locating increasing amounts of meaningful military data on the Internet.

• 4:00 - 5:15 p.m. – Introduction to GEDmatch

Sara Allen, Librarian, Genealogy Center, Allen County Public Library

Once you have taken a DNA test, you may be urged to upload your results to GEDmatch. What is GEDmatch and why should you use it? GEDmatch is a free third party website that you can use to compare your DNA results with people who have taken the autosomal DNA test from all the major testing companies. You can also use a variety of tools and utilities (some free, and some subscription only) that help analyze your DNA results. Learn more about GEDmatch at this session.

• 5:15-6:15 p.m. Dinner Break

• 6:15 - 7:15 p.m. – Finding Your Ancestors in Mexico (at the Genealogy Library only)

Esther Camacho, South Texas Librarian, Genealogist, and Historical Researcher

This program will demonstrate the types of records used to trace ancestors from the United States into Mexico. There is a breadth of information available for researchers including census, border crossing records, immigration, civil records, and church records.

• 7:25 - 8:30 p.m. – Dating Family Photos by Photo Process, Apparel, Hair Styles and More (at the Genealogy Library only)

David Coleman, Director, the Wittliff Collections, Texas State University

Do you possess photos that you wish you could at least date? Learn what to evaluate and the resources available to help you. Follow David’s process as he takes us through samples and learn how to apply his technique to your own photos.