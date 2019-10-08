Brown County 4-H members representing several schools made their annual visit to the Brown County Commissioners Court Monday in recognition of National 4-H Week, and left baskets of baked treats for commissioners court members.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly and the other commissioners court members signed a proclamation noting the 112-year history of the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Eighteen 4-H students, accompanied by county extension agent Scott Anderson, filed into the court and lined up behind commissioners court members.

“We just want to thank you guys so much for all your support and letting us be here this morning,” Brown County 4-H president Nevie Lord, who is also the current youth fair queen, told commissioners court members. “We brought you a bunch of goodies.

“4-H has been around for approximately 112 years. It started out as a boys corn club and a girls tomato club and now, we’re to this. This is something we look forward to every year. Coming to see you guys is so fun. We’re so thankful for all your support. We really couldn’t be so successful without you guys.”

About 345 students were part of Brown County 4-H last year, Ldord told commissioners court members.

4-H has more than 550,000 urban, suburban and rural youth participants in Texas, ranging in ages from eight to 19. The organization has developed role models, builds characters and instill values, the proclamation states.

4-H is an “admirable program which seeks to provide a learning experience for the whole child including head, heart, hands and health,” the proclamation states.

Also Monday, commissioners recognized Texas Extension Education Association Week. Members of that group, accompanied by extension agent Courtney Parrott, also visited commissioners court members and brought treats.

The association has three clubs and 36 in Brown County and has raised $259,275 this year in volunteerism, commissioners court members were told. The association will present programs on winter gardening, home safety for all, a balance and strength program called Ue It or Lose It and Cooking with Pressure at the Early Chamber of Chamber on from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, commissioners were told. The public is invited.

The association has education programs that address critical needs impacting Texas families and communities, commissioners court members were told.

“Any time we need anything, we can call on these ladies and they jump in,” Parrott told commissioners court members.

In other business Monday, Sheriff Vance Hill announced several employee changes including the promotions of four jailers to the recently created corporal positions, which will mean pay increases of $100 a month each. A road crew boss is also being promoted to corporal, Hill told commissioners court members.

The increases are in the sheriff’s budget and are funded by savings from the elimination of sergeant’s rank from the job of road crew and maintenance supervisor, Hill said.