Stage Stores, Inc., the parent company of stores including Bealls in Commerce Square, has announced plans to convert substantially all its stores to Gordmans off-price discount stores.

Representatives of the Brownwood store referred questions to Stage Stores, which put out a press release announcing the conversion.

Stage plans to begin converting its remaining department stores in February 2020, and expects to be operating approximately 700 predominantly small-market Gordmans off-price stores by the third quarter of fiscal 2020. A limited number of stores may continue to operate under their existing department store nameplates until closure is permitted by lease.

Stage plans to close about 40 stores during fiscal 2020.

“We are excited about our future as we fully transition to an off-price business model,” said Michael Glazer, Stage Stores chief executive officer. Since 2018, Stage Sores has converted 98 department stores to off-price, including 17 small market conversions in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Compared to their performance as a department store, off-price conversions have consistently delivered higher sales, the company said in its press release.

As of Sept. 17, 2019, the company operates in 42 states through 625 Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage specialty department stores, and 158 Gordmans off-price stores, as well as an e-commerce website at www.stage.com.