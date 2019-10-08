Rod Fulenwider with Optic Risk Solutions will be presenting "Workplace Safety and Active Shooter Awareness" Workshop at the Depot, October 17th. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - noon with the workshop following from noon until 2:00 p.m. Lunch is $15 per person at the door and you MUST CALL TO RSVP. The workshop will be no charge. Checks are to be made out to Mid-Tex Human Resource Association. They can provide a receipt at the door.

Outline of Workshop:

• Get the Facts

• The Real Numbers

• Situational Awareness

• What Makes People Mad at Work

• Needed Elements of a Plan

• Pathway to Violence

• Enhancements

• Case Study 1

• Case Study 2

• Case Study 3

• Talk Back/Questions

For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.