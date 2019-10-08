Rod Fulenwider with Optic Risk Solutions will be presenting "Workplace Safety and Active Shooter Awareness" Workshop at the Depot, October 17th. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. - noon with the workshop following from noon until 2:00 p.m. Lunch is $15 per person at the door and you MUST CALL TO RSVP. The workshop will be no charge. Checks are to be made out to Mid-Tex Human Resource Association. They can provide a receipt at the door.
Outline of Workshop:
• Get the Facts
• The Real Numbers
• Situational Awareness
• What Makes People Mad at Work
• Needed Elements of a Plan
• Pathway to Violence
• Enhancements
• Case Study 1
• Case Study 2
• Case Study 3
• Talk Back/Questions
For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.