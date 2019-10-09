Stephenville’s fifth annual and popular event Sundown on the Square will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 on the Downtown Square. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Stephenville Historical House Museum.

Here is the full day schedule of events:

4:30 – 9 p.m. - Music and Entertainment

Concert sponsors: Texstar Ford-Lincoln, City of Stephenville, Cross Timbers Orthopaedic and Imaging and TexasBank

5 p.m. - Gates open - Ticket sales begin

Mistress of Ceremonies Janice Horak gives a big Stephenville welcome to all.

Music and Entertainment Schedule:

4:30 - 5:45 p.m. - Bernie Nelson

5:45 - 6:15 p.m. - Mistress of Ceremonies - Janice Horak sponsor recognition and announcements

6:15 - 7:30 p.m. - Davin James

7:30 – 9 p.m. - Gary P Nunn

5-9 p.m. - Food Vendors - Tickets required for purchase

• Soup & More/Goin' Nuts

• Reynaldo's Mexican Food

• Greer’s

• Jake and Dorothy's

• Hard Eight BBQ

• Rockin' P Bar and Grill – red wrist bands issues for wine and beer – ID required

• Hambone's Catering - food truck

• Gary Joe's - food truck

• J Finn's Fun Foods - food truck

• Vero Gelato - food truck

Shopping - These merchants will be open:

• Punchy's

• Slim Pickins Outfitters

• Ben Franklin

• Silver Wings Boutique

• Julianne's

• Scott's Flowers on the Square

• Willow's Scarlet Ribbon

• Thousand Miles

• Blue Eyed Buffalo

Art Exhibit - Local artist - Rick Kime

Tent sponsor - Members Federal Trust CU

Activities - Tickets required

Kids Zone: sponsored by Citizens Bank – blue wristbands issues – good for entire evening - four tickets for $8

• Western Showdown

• Knock it Off

• Mini Soccer

• Toxic Meltdown

• Hoops

• Monkey Coconut Madness

Oscar P Duck Pond

• Coloring Station

• Prize Zone

• Justice League Bounce House and Obstacle Course - sponsored by Jumpin' Jackets

• Merry Makers TOO - Face Painting - two tickets

• Photo Booth by B&A Media Tech - three tickets - Photo op for all ages - sponsored by InterBank

• Mechanical Bull - all ages - five tickets adults/two tickets U12 sponsored by F&M Bank and Lone Star Ag Credit

• Bungee Jumper - all ages - six tickets/two tickets U12 sponsored by First Financial Bank

• Zorb Ball - all ages - five tickets - three rides sponsored by Saint-Gobain Abrasives

• Golly Jolly Entertainment - Balloons - three tickets

• Fire Prevention Educational House - free - sponsored by ECVFDR

Wine Tasting - red wrist bands issued for wine and beer – ID required

Tent Sponsor – KSTV - $24/12 tickets or $12/six tickets includes wine glass and Go Texan paper tote

• Brennan Vineyards

• Bull Lion Ranch and Winery

• Lucky Vines

• Silver Spur Winery

• Veldhuizen Cheese

• KSTV remote broadcast

Please visit their website for more information: www.sundownsquare.com or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sundownsquare/. Tickets are sold in $2 increments. Credit Cards are also accepted.