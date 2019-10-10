TWO-DAY GARAGE SALE AT MAY COMMUNITY CENTER OCT. 11-12

The May Community Center will hold a huge inside two-day garage sale on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12. The sale will be from 8 a.m. until 4p.m. each day. There will be a great variety of items donated by many families at great prices and something for everyone. All proceeds will benefit the May Community Center.

BURTON TO SPEAK AT BCRW LUNCHEON OCT. 11

The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their October meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Brownwood Country Club. Guest speaker will be Konnie Burton, former State Senator and CEO of “The Texan.” Burton will share her experience as a grassroots activist and her unique & valuable perspective on the political landscape of Texas. You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $10 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Dianne Fryar 325-642-2705 or dianne.fryar@kw.com.

VFW FISH FRY OCT. 11 TO BENEFIT TOYS FOR KIDS

VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will hold a fish fry fundraiser to benefit Toys for Kids from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at VFW Post 3278, located at 2300 Stephen F. Austin in Brownwood. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish at $10 a plate. Advance orders can be made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113. Please call prior to Friday. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas beginning at 10:30 a.m. or you are welcome to come to the Post and have lunch. For delivery of meals please call 325-646-8113.

BROWN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY FAMILY FUN DAY OCT. 12

The Brown County Museum of History will hold its Family Fun Day, with an archeology theme, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. The cost is $5 per child and parents are free. Activities include creating a small pottery piece, making a bracelet from crinoid stems, grinding corn like primitive tribes and creating pictographs for a mural to take home.

HEART OF TEXAS JAYCEES UNDER THE STARS OCT. 12

The Heart of Texas Jaycees will hold its Under the Stars event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Hideout. For tickets, contact Barbie Chapman at The Hideout of Charity Adams at community@txjc.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS CATTLEWOMEN MEET OCT. 12

Calling all ladies of Brown, Eastland, Callahan, and Comanche counties! Please join us for our first official meeting of the 2019-2020 year. Central Texas CattleWomen is a chapter of the Texas CattleWomen in which we promote beef and the beef industry. Members are not required to own cattle, simply having a passion for the beef industry is all you need. Our next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Central Texas Farm Credit building in Early.

GIRL SCOUTS SHOWCASE OCT. 12

The Brownwood Girl Scouts Showcase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 901 Ave. B is open to the whole family. It's a come and go event where girls can try new badges and the shop will be here to get all your Girl Scout supplies.

GREATER FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL OCT. 12

Greater Faith Community Church will hold its Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Cecil Holman Park. Included in the activities will be a fellowship meal, outdoor games, and barbecue cook off in the categories of brisket, ribs and beans. Grilling begins at 9 p.m. Friday and the winner of best overall will receive a championship belt. Call Gene Galloway at (325) 200-2237 for more information about the cook off and Sandy Evers at (325) 200-8982 for more information about the event as a whole.

BEREAVED PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP MEETS OCT. 15

The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. at the Adams Street Community Center, 511 E. Adams St. in Brownwood. This month we are Excited to have Kathy Crowder speak to the group. We urge everyone to come receiving a blessing from Kathy. These meeting are open to all family members who are affected by the death of a loved one. For further information contact La Freda Kilburn at 325-998-1567.

CORINNE T. SMITH ANIMAL CENTER SPAY-GHETTI DINNER OCT. 17

The Spay-ghetti Dinner, benefitting the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Adams Street Community Center. Tickets are $10 apiece. Visit the animal center at 3016 Milam for tickets or call (325) 646-0617 for more information.

STAGECOACH MARKET DAYS, KIDS CARNIVAL, WASHER TOURNAMENT OCT. 19-20

October Market Days at Stagecoach Station Venues will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Along with the various vendors, the Heart of Texas Jaycees will be sponsoring a Team Washer Tournament, as well as a Kid's Carnival. Tickets into the carnival area are $2. Team Washer tournament entry is $50 with a 50/50 payout to the first-place team. Call Jennifer with Heart of Texas Jaycees at 325-430-8983 for information or team entry for the Washer Tournament. Live music will be provided on the Stagecoach Truck Stage. Food, Shopping, Music, Fun! Free admittance at the gate. Please park at the mall and walk across or catch the shuttle. Drop-off assistance is available at the gate. For questions call: 325-200-8198. Stagecoach Station Venues 400 Old Comanche Road, Early (behind the mall).

GIRL SCOUTS ALL ABOUT OWLS EVENT OCT. 19

The Brownwood Girl Scouts Showcase from 9 to 11 a.m. at 901 Ave. B is open to the all Girl Scout ages. Come learn about owls. Registration for this event ends on Oct. 11 and the fee is $3 per girl.

BROWN COUNTY TEEA ACHIEVEMENT DAY OCT. 23

Brown County TEEA Achievement Day will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Early Chamber of Commerce. Topics include Teach-n-learn, winter gardening, home safety for all, personal safety, use it or lose it, and cooking with pressure.

HAUNTED TRAIL AT STAGECOACH STATION VENUES OCT. 25-26

Stagecoach Station Venues and Project Graduation of Early High School will be sponsoring a "haunted experience" with "The Haunted Trail" on Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 to 11 p.m. Visitors will be guided through the Haunted Trail while meeting some unsavory characters and mysteries from long ago. Admission is $10. Concessions will be available. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at stagecoachstationvenues.com/events. For more information call 325-200-8198. Stagecoach Station Venues, 400 Old Comanche Road, Early (behind the mall). Park at the mall and walk across ... if you are brave enough!

BANGS MDD FREE FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT OCT. 26

The Bangs MDD will be offering a free family movie night at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the events center. Hocus Pocus will be shown. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.

YOUTH LEADERS OF BROWN COUNTY FALL MOVIE NIGHT OCT. 26

The Sixth Annual Youth Leaders of Brown County Fall Movie Night, featuring Casper the Friendly Ghost, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Riverside Park. Free popcorn pizza and drinks will be available.

EIGHTH ANNUAL TRICK OR TREAT TRAIL OCT. 31

The Eighth Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting will be held at the Depot Plaza in Brownwood on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Area businesses and organizations will offer candy, goodies, games and other fun activities free of charge to area residents. Also included during the event will be a Halloween Costume Contest sponsored by Matthew Williams State Farm. The contest will offer cash prizes in the categories of most creative costume, best couple costume, best family costume, best group costume, cutest baby costume and best children's costume. Entry forms for the costume contest are available at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce - 600 E. Depot Street or online at BrownwoodChamber.org. The yellow train will be available for rides to Downtown Brownwood for additional trick-or-treating at participating businesses. Area businesses are encouraged to set up an activity booth during the Trick or Treat Trail to offer free games and candy to those in attendance. For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.

16th ANNUAL OWENS TRADE DAY NOV. 2

The 16th Annual Owens Trade Day Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Owens Education Clubhouse at the intersection of U.S Highway 183 and CR 405. There will be a bake sale and barbecue lunch as well. For more information, call 325-217-4431.

MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT EVENT NOV. 5

To observe Medicare Open Enrollment, the Area Agency on Aging of West Central Texas has teamed with Brownwood Senior Center to give you a chance to learn about Medicare Part D prescription plans for 2020 and to get more information about Medicare and services offered in the community. Join them for The Medicare Open Enrollment event (Lights, Camera, Enroll!) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Brownwood Senior Center located at 110 S. Greenleaf. For the best plan comparison, please bring your Medicare card and current list of prescriptions. For questions and details please call the Area Agency on Aging at 325-793-8417.