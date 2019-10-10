The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Thursday:

• John Adams, 31, Huntsville, bench warrant

• Xavier Barron, 21, Brownwood, possession of marijuana

• Crystal Fisher, 48, Early, disorderly conduct

• Christopher Henkel, 41, Brownwood, disorderly conduct

• Jaycee Lenz, 19, Brownwood, DWI

• Brooke Russell, 18, Brownwood, possession of marijuana

• Jimmy Stephens, 40, Tulsa, Okla., unauthorized use of vehicle

• Christian Baca-Temple, 28, Early, exploitation of elderly

• Ray Garcia, 30, Austin, motion to revoke for possession of marijuana

• Frank Hinojosa, 17, Brownwood, possession of a controlled substance

• Connor Trapp, 21, Brownwood, bond withdrawal for possession of a habitation

• Jose Ybarra, 38, San Marcos, failure to appear for criminal nonsupport