Tuesday, Oct. 8

• Disorderly conduct — 2400 block of Coggin. Male drinking and yelling, arrested.

• DWI — 400 block of West Commerce, accident. Driver arrested.

• Vehicle burglary — 1800 block of Fourth.

• Assault — CR 237. Deputies were told a man was assaulted by his cousin. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect without success.

• Theft of mail — 1700 block of Magnolia, package taken off porch.

• Traffic stop — 500 block of Austin, driver and passenger arrested for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

• Possession of controlled substance — Brownwood High School, 17-year-old student arrested on allegation of possessing THC oil and cited for possessing e-cigarette.

• Assault — 1500 block of Terrace.