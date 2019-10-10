They’re selling Donald Trump t-shirts that say “In your guts you know he’s nuts” on Amazon. I once thought the shirts were cute. Now I don’t. Like many others, I’m increasingly worried about our nation’s future with Trump in the White House.

Trump has said and done numerous dumb things since his election. Many of us grimaced at his cockamamie ideas about buying Greenland and nuking hurricanes. But he turned his erratic behavior up a notch after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a Trump impeachment inquiry Sept. 24.

Trump is running off the rails. That should worry everyone, including Republicans who have coddled him and whose party will be damaged long after he’s gone. He has become increasingly unglued. His bullying has gotten meaner. Last week he complained of a “coup” against him and accused a congressional critic of treason. He tweeted that his impeachment could start a civil war. He threatened a patriotic whistleblower. He went on a Twitter tirade against Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, saying Romney should be impeached after criticizing Trump for seeking foreign help for his reelection.

Trump continues to spread lies while flaunting the rule of law. He angrily attacks the “corrupt” news media, which regularly exposes his administration’s corruption. He angrily derides Democratic congressional leaders who are investigating him – as the Constitution provides.

The House initiated the impeachment inquiry after a government whistleblower filed a complaint that Trump tried to solicit Ukraine’s help in the 2020 election. News outlets accurately reported that Trump repeatedly tried to pressure Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call to investigate Joe Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate. Trump has made false claims of corruption by Biden and Biden’s son, according to the Washington Post’s fact checker. Trump held up nearly $400 million in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine before the call, according to news accounts.

The intelligence community’s inspector general, a Trump appointee, determined the whistleblower’s complaint was credible. Trump verified the complaint’s accuracy by publicly confessing he discussed Biden during the call. A White House summary of the call corroborated the complaint. More revelations are emerging almost daily.

Soliciting help from a foreign country in connection with a U.S. election violates federal law, according to the chair of the Federal Election Commission. Even Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Trump’s action “manifested both criminal and impeachable behavior.” The whistleblower’s complaint was an act of patriotism. But Trump did his usual shoot-the-messenger deflection by attacking and threatening the whistleblower and the whistleblower’s unnamed White House sources, suggesting they were “spies.”

A Sept. 26 headline in Reuters world news summarized Trump’s behavior well: “Exasperated Trump's strategy: Flail at Democrats, attack whistleblower, tweet like crazy.” At one point, Trump “fired off about 45 blasts via Twitter,” over several hours, an unusually high number even for him, Reuters reported.

Trump aimed some of his nastiest comments at California Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Trump’s attack prompted far-right publications and pundits to follow lemming-like in an effort to deflect from Trump’s misdeeds. Trump argued that Schiff, in a statement to Congress, “made up” Trump’s words regarding his call to the Ukrainian president and therefore Schiff committed treason. The non-partisan fact-checker PolitiFact declared Trump wrong on both counts.

Meanwhile, Trump either blatantly ignored or forgot that his conversation with Ukraine’s president about Biden prompted his impeachment inquiry. So, inexplicably, last week he compounded his errant behavior by asking China to investigate Biden too.

Either Trump’s going completely bonkers or he thinks he’s above the law. Or both. In any event, he proves daily his unfitness to be president.