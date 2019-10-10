About 2,600 students from 23 school districts packed the home side of Gordon Wood Stadium Wednesday night for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes annual Fields of Faith for an evening of music, student-led testimony and preaching.

The students were from districts within the Brownwood Area FCA. More than 150 people — including Howard Payne University students — served as ushers and “encouragers” for students who came down onto the field to make decisions of faith, Brownwood Area Representative Kurt Newton said.

“It was successful,” Newton said of the event. “We were pleased with the turnout. We were excited about the kids who came down on the field to make decisions.”

Newton said he particularly wants to thank the Brownwood school district’s school resource officers, BISD maintenance supervisor Bobby August and a maintenance worker Newton identified as Danny for their help in putting on the event.

Bryan Bivens of Graham brought a message, and the Randy Wood band of Weatherford brought music, Newton said.

Fields of Faith draws 250,000 students to football fields across the nation.

“Fields of Faith is an event where students challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ,” the Fields of Faith website states.