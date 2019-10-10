Thursday forecast for Austin: Prepare for a weird weather day. It will be hot and cold and it might rain!

Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high near 96 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The heat index, which combines relative humidity with air temperature to measure how hot outside will feel to your body, will be as high as 102, forecasters said.

If temperatures reach 96 degrees, it will break the record set on this day at the site of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2014, when temperatures peaked at 93 degrees, the weather service said.

The record to beat at Camp Mabry is 97 degrees, which was set in 1926.

Wednesday's weather broke records at Camp Mabry and the airport. Temperatures at the airport reached 95 degrees, which surpassed the 1956 record of 93 degrees, forecasters said.

At Camp Mabry, temperatures hit 96 degrees, which broke the old record of 95 degrees set in 1926.

Once we're done possibly breaking or tying records, temperatures will cool off at night with a low of 59 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will become increasingly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely after 1 a.m., forecasters said.

The second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival will kick off Friday with rain chances and cold temperatures, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high of 58. North winds blowing 15 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 49. North winds blowing 15 mph at night could have 20 mph gusts.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 70. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 55.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 65.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 67.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 83.