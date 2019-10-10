The Brownwood Art Association will host a Muse and Merlot event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Spirit of Texas Winery, located at 6037 CR 291 in Early.

The instructor will be Debbie Darby, who will be painting an original piece entitled "Deer In Headlights, “ just in time for the holidays. Be sure to paint the lights to match your home décor.

Seats are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. All participants will be supplied with the needed items to create their own masterpiece. This is not a BYOB event.

For more information contact brownwoodart@gmail.com.