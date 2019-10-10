With the return of Texas Country Air, an Airstream RV Urban Air Rally, in Brownwood Oct. 24-27, the entire community is invited to participate and visit with the owners of these iconic aluminum travel trailers, all camping around the historic Brownwood Depot. All events and activities are open to the general public and we need your help in filling the Brownwood Good Samaritan Pantry.

Over 100 Airstreams are expected to attend this year’s event, themed SpookTCAular. One of the featured events includes an Airstream Decorating Contest, with judging to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 in the areas surrounding the depot venue.

Participants and the community are invited to bring five canned good items in exchange for a ballot. Then after viewing all the decorated Airstreams, complete the ballot. Upon completion winners will be announced. Giving back to the Brownwood community, all donations will be delivered to the Brownwood Good Samaritan Pantry as way for the Rally and participants to thank Brownwood for hosting our event.

The public is also invited to an Open House, Saturday afternoon, giving everyone a chance to see inside these travel icons, speak with their owners, and share travel memories. The festivities continue with a costume ball, and pet costume competitions later in the evening.

All seminars, both educational and entertaining are open to the general public, though some may have limited seating or require advance sign-up (Check our Facebook Page for details and schedule). This year’s event includes:

• Cooking Seminars utilizing the Big Green Egg, Traeger Grills, and Thermomix Innovations

• The Southwest Travel Artistry of Elizabeth Jose on display and in a workshop

• Airstream Agreed upon Value Insurance Valuation seminar

• RV Care and Maintenance: RV Holding Tanks, Goodyear Tires, 2020 Tow Vehicles, and Blue Ox Hitch Maintenance

• Hobby and Leisure seminars: Fly Fishing, Chocolate Tasting, Bee Keeping, Amateur Radio, Mesquite Woodworking, and Coffee Roasting

You can find out more information, schedules and updates on the TCA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/texascountryair/, or contact the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce for more information.