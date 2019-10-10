I am so excited that I have been in Rollingwood for over two years now. It’s been such a pleasure to serve the best community in the best state in the best nation in the world. I thought I would take you through the top 10 accomplishments for the City of Rollingwood over the last year.

10. Community branding initiative. In an effort to achieve a single identity to bring this close-knit community together, it was decided to undertake a comprehensive branding effort. The Rollingwood City Council and the Rollingwood Community Development Corporation began working with the Buie & Co. public relations firm in September 2018 to encourage all of our residents and businesses to rally around being a part of the Rollingwood community. The branding product includes a primary logo and icon; an updated city seal; a resident community badge; and a decal that a business can place in its storefront windows identifying its location as Rollingwood. A directory of businesses was also created through block walking within Rollingwood’s commercial district.

9. Commercial corridor analysis. In looking for ways to reduce the city’s reliance on property taxes and better enable the community to maximize its retail development potential, the Rollingwood Community Development Corporation recently collaborated with The Retail Coach to develop and execute a commercial corridor analysis. The analysis combines strategy, technology and creative expertise to develop and deliver high-impact retail recruitment and development strategies. This includes a market analysis revealing where and how many consumers come from to shop and eat in Rollingwood. Cell phone data revealed that on a daily basis, roughly 29,000 consumers frequent Rollingwood businesses. In addition, no fewer than 8,500 unique visitors frequent the Rollingwood Park and athletic facilities with 35,000 total trips each year. The analysis will also focus on examining highest and best use of properties, looking at possible alternative uses and identifying strategies to implement alternative opportunities. Results will be shared with the RCDC, City Council and property owners along Bee Cave Road. The Retail Coach will continue to work with RCDC after the analysis is completed to assist in the implementation of the recommendations.

8. Infrastructure improvements plan. The Rollingwood Infrastructure Improvements Plan, currently underway by K. Friese Associates, is an opportunity for the city to identify and mitigate local infrastructure concerns, with a focus on drainage and flooding issues. The project team spent the spring and summer gathering data by sending out a resident survey, holding a public meeting, and reviewing documentation of previous drainage concerns and solutions. The team also conducted fieldwork, created a web-based geodatabase of existing infrastructure and developed a data-driven inundation model to assess flooding depths and velocities within the city. The project team is currently developing concepts for projects to address the top 20 issues identified. The final report will include summary sheets and cost estimates for these project concepts and an analysis of potential funding sources. The plan will allow the city to undertake the financial planning for the design and construction of the improvements.

7. Phases 2 and 3 of the pavement marking project. Marking the pavement has been one of the most popular improvements that the city has done. The police officers attest that the markings have had a significant impact on slowing the rate of speed on the city’s streets. In addition, we have received positive feedback about runners, walkers and parents pushing strollers feeling safer as they recreate through the community.

6. Improving water and wastewater service delivery. When the City of Austin failed to supply the City of Rollingwood with potable water on two different events, the City Council engaged legal counsel to work on a demand letter for lost revenues, examine the city’s contracts with the City of Austin for water and wastewater and to fully examine and potentially challenge the validity of any proposed rate increases.

5. New and improved technology. We have completely revamped the city’s technology under the leadership and direction of City Council Member Wendi Hundley. We are thankful for the technology tools she and the council have provided to staff members, including a new website, new agenda management system, re-codification, new communication outreach platform, live streaming all city meetings and video recordings for historical and record-keeping purposes. I want to express our gratitude to the Rollingwood Women’s Club for purchasing an interactive SmartPad. We are able to look at maps, diagrams and documents together during the meetings, which has improved communication and transparency. More technology improvements include additional work on records management, online payments and permitting.

4. Saving millions of taxpayer dollars. In execution of the City Council’s vision to save taxpayer dollars wherever possible, in the spring, the City Council voted for the sale of refunding bonds, which resulted in a total cash flow savings of nearly $2.7 million to the city. The city is also in the early stages of preparing a long-term financial plan. Our work focuses on creating strategic investment and debt management policies to ensure a fiscally sustainable future.

3. Key personnel placements. Rollingwood, you currently have a highly educated and capable staff, and we are here to serve you. I have to thank the mayor, the council, community members and staff for their hard work in filling several positions over the last six months. I believe that the new additions to Team Rollingwood are second to none, and we are excited to have them here. I would like to extend my gratitude to the employees who are currently serving and have worked so hard while understaffed over the last several months. They have served Rollingwood so selflessly and for that, we are thankful.

2. The Rollingwood Police Department Benevolent Foundation. Hearing that Rollingwood’s Finest have several needs, the community immediately answered the call for help and organized a new foundation. The Rollingwood Police Department Benevolent Foundation was created to provide financial support to the Police Department in the form of equipment and scholarships. The foundation introduced a new annual event, Police Navidad, and raised north of $32,000 for the mission of the organization. The event boasted a potluck, blacklight kickball and a silent disco and was a hit for Rollingwood families.

1. Volunteer elected and appointed officials and volunteer clubs. We built this city on rock ‘n’ roll. Well, maybe this city wasn’t actually built on rock ‘n’ roll, but Rollingwood was most definitely built on volunteers. Community events would not be possible without the time, talent and treasure given by the Rollingwood Women’s Club, the Rollingwood Gentlemen’s Club and the Rollingwood Police Department Benevolent Foundation. In addition, the mayor, City Council members, and members of the city’s boards and commissions are intelligent, engaged and committed. Rollingwood is better because they actively participate. If you see Mayor Michael Dyson or any of the City Council members — Gavin Massingill, Sara Hutson, Hundley, Amy Pattillo or Buck Shapiro — please say thank you. They give hundreds of hours of their time. On any given day, you are bound to find one of them at City Hall working hard to make Rollingwood a better place.

Cheers to another year of success and excellence in Rollingwood. As always, you are welcome to drop by City Hall any time and visit with me about your vision for Rollingwood and how I can help us get there.

Amber Lewis is the Rollingwood city administrator.