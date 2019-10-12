How many golf tournaments are played in Brown County each year?

A good estimate would be somewhere around 20 and most of the tournaments are fundraisers. There are exceptions, but most of the time, funds go to charities like the Ark, Breast Cancer, Booster Clubs, Civic Clubs, Volunteer Fire Departments … all are good causes.

“At Visit Early, the convention and tourism branch of the City of Early, we see the importance of fundraisers. The Texas State Amputee Golf Tournament was played at The Hideout Golf Club this past weekend, and we see that in many ways, this tournament is distinctively different from other tournaments designed to raise funds for charities,” explained Denise Hudson, Director of Visit Early.

“This golf tournament is financially different since every player and family member came here last week from out-of-town. We estimate more than 100 amputee golfers, friends and family, shopped with our merchants, ate at our restaurants and stayed in our hotels.

“The question is where do we go from here? How big can this Amputee State Golf Championship become in the future?” asked Hudson.

“Every year, the tournament is growing in exposure. This year, KOXE had its remote unit at The Hideout. KTAB was here with television coverage. Through Buckmasters, Larry Hart, is bringing national exposure to the tournament and golf pro Tracy Lowry and the staff at The Hideout has provided the perfect setting for this event.

“And, the Southwest Amputee Golf Association (SWAGA) is talking about forming an amputee golf tour where four, maybe five, tournaments would be played in the spring and summer, building up to the State Amputee Golf Championship that will be played at The Hideout in future years,” Hudson explained.

This year, the tournament produced a new champion. Jack Newberry of Houston played steady for two days, recording an eight-shot win over Mike Knight from Georgetown.

Trey Aldridge from Austin won the 1st Division and Tony Poole of San Antonio took the Handicap Division.

Beth Fredrickson of Midland won the Ladies’ Division. Gary Burton of Fort Worth area took first place in the Senior Division and Jerry Drummond of Manor won the Super Seniors.

“We want to start working immediately with James Masters, Post Commander of the Heart of Texas VFW. The SWAGA wants to work with more veterans who have been crippled, serving our country. The Association has funds to pay for golf lessons for amputees.

“With financial help from our sponsors and the staff at The Hideout, SWAGA is positioned to take this tournament to the next level,” stated Hudson.

For more information about SWAGA, contact Roy McCoy (512-431-2861).