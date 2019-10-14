Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan will release the audio of his surreptitious recording of his June 12 meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and then-House GOP Caucus Chairman Dustin Burrows of Lubbock Tuesday morning.

In his daily morning email Monday, Sullivan said, "I will be live on the air with popular radio show host Chris Salcedo tomorrow morning at 9:15 a.m. on WBAP (820AM) discussing the recording and playing clips. At the about same time, the audio recording will go live on TexasScorecard.com."

On June 12, just after the end of the legislative session, Sullivan, a conservative activist who was sharply critical of Bonnen's first term as speaker — a distinctly minority position in and around the state Capitol at the time — met with Bonnen and Burrows at the speaker's Capitol office.

In a July 25 posting on his organization’s Texas Scorecard site, Sullivan wrote that, much to his surprise, Bonnen had presented him with a surprising "backroom offer."

“He would ensure Texas Scorecard reporters received House floor access in 2021 if we would lay off our criticism of the legislative session, not spend money from our affiliated PACs against certain Republicans, and — most shockingly — go after a list of other Republicans in the 2020 primary elections," Sullivan wrote. Sullivan said Burrows, who has since stepped down as caucus chair, gave him the names of 10 GOP House members to oppose.

Bonnen denied that had proffered any deal targeting Republican members, at which point, Sullivan revealed he had secretly recorded the meeting. Sullivan invited Republican elected and party officials who wanted to listen to the recording to come to his attorney's office in Austin and hear it for themselves. In the meantime, Bonnen, and the state's Republican and Democratic leadership, have called on Sullivan to make the recording public.

The Texas Democratic Party filed a lawsuit claiming campaign finance violations in the meeting, and it will be back in Travis County state District Court on Tuesday seeking the recording’s release, which Sullivan's timetable indicates will be a fait accompli by then

A Texas Rangers investigation into the matter, "is still active and ongoing," the state Department of Public Safety's media and communications office said by email Friday.

"On August 12, 2019, the Texas House General Investigating Committee requested the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit conduct an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the meeting between Michael Quinn Sullivan, Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Representative Dustin Burrows that took place on June 12, 2019," DPS said in the email. "On August 13, 2019, Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne followed up with a prosecutorial request for the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit to investigate the same. As a result, the Texas Ranger Public Integrity Unit has either spoken with or provided a letter to all House members to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is conducted."

Brazoria County is Bonnen's home county, providing the Brazoria County district attorney with jurisdiction in the case.

The timing of the release will enable members of the House Republican Caucus — some but not most of whom have listened to the recording — a chance to listen to it for themselves and gauge the reaction of the public and their peers ahead of the caucus retreat Thursday and Friday at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin.

It also will come days before President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.