CORINNE T. SMITH ANIMAL CENTER SPAY-GHETTI DINNER OCT. 17

The Spay-ghetti Dinner, benefitting the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Adams Street Community Center. Tickets are $10 apiece. Visit the animal center at 3016 Milam for tickets or call (325) 646-0617 for more information.

STAGECOACH MARKET DAYS, KIDS CARNIVAL, WASHER TOURNAMENT OCT. 19-20

October Market Days at Stagecoach Station Venues will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Along with the various vendors, the Heart of Texas Jaycees will be sponsoring a Team Washer Tournament, as well as a Kid's Carnival. Tickets into the carnival area are $2. Team Washer tournament entry is $50 with a 50/50 payout to the first-place team. Call Jennifer with Heart of Texas Jaycees at 325-430-8983 for information or team entry for the Washer Tournament. Live music will be provided on the Stagecoach Truck Stage. Food, Shopping, Music, Fun! Free admittance at the gate. Please park at the mall and walk across or catch the shuttle. Drop-off assistance is available at the gate. For questions call: 325-200-8198. Stagecoach Station Venues 400 Old Comanche Road, Early (behind the mall).

GIRL SCOUTS ALL ABOUT OWLS EVENT OCT. 19

The Brownwood Girl Scouts Showcase from 9 to 11 a.m. at 901 Ave. B is open to the all Girl Scout ages. Come learn about owls. Registration for this event ends on Oct. 11 and the fee is $3 per girl.

BROWN COUNTY TEEA ACHIEVEMENT DAY OCT. 23

Brown County TEEA Achievement Day will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Early Chamber of Commerce. Topics include Teach-n-learn, winter gardening, home safety for all, personal safety, use it or lose it, and cooking with pressure.

HAUNTED TRAIL AT STAGECOACH STATION VENUES OCT. 25-26

Stagecoach Station Venues and Project Graduation of Early High School will be sponsoring a "haunted experience" with "The Haunted Trail" on Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 to 11 p.m. Visitors will be guided through the Haunted Trail while meeting some unsavory characters and mysteries from long ago. Admission is $10. Concessions will be available. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or online at stagecoachstationvenues.com/events. For more information call 325-200-8198. Stagecoach Station Venues, 400 Old Comanche Road, Early (behind the mall). Park at the mall and walk across ... if you are brave enough!

BANGS MDD FREE FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT OCT. 26

The Bangs MDD will be offering a free family movie night at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the events center. Hocus Pocus will be shown. Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.

YOUTH LEADERS OF BROWN COUNTY FALL MOVIE NIGHT OCT. 26

The Sixth Annual Youth Leaders of Brown County Fall Movie Night, featuring Casper the Friendly Ghost, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Riverside Park. Free popcorn pizza and drinks will be available.

EIGHTH ANNUAL TRICK OR TREAT TRAIL OCT. 31

The Eighth Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting will be held at the Depot Plaza in Brownwood on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Area businesses and organizations will offer candy, goodies, games and other fun activities free of charge to area residents. Also included during the event will be a Halloween Costume Contest sponsored by Matthew Williams State Farm. The contest will offer cash prizes in the categories of most creative costume, best couple costume, best family costume, best group costume, cutest baby costume and best children's costume. Entry forms for the costume contest are available at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce - 600 E. Depot Street or online at BrownwoodChamber.org. The yellow train will be available for rides to Downtown Brownwood for additional trick-or-treating at participating businesses. Area businesses are encouraged to set up an activity booth during the Trick or Treat Trail to offer free games and candy to those in attendance. For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535.

16th ANNUAL OWENS TRADE DAY NOV. 2

The 16th Annual Owens Trade Day Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Owens Education Clubhouse at the intersection of U.S Highway 183 and CR 405. There will be a bake sale and barbecue lunch as well. For more information, call 325-217-4431.

MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT EVENT NOV. 5

To observe Medicare Open Enrollment, the Area Agency on Aging of West Central Texas has teamed with Brownwood Senior Center to give you a chance to learn about Medicare Part D prescription plans for 2020 and to get more information about Medicare and services offered in the community. Join them for The Medicare Open Enrollment event (Lights, Camera, Enroll!) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Brownwood Senior Center located at 110 S. Greenleaf. For the best plan comparison, please bring your Medicare card and current list of prescriptions. For questions and details please call the Area Agency on Aging at 325-793-8417.