EARLY — Early police arrested three men on drug charges and seized liquid and candy THC — the ingredient in marijuana that gets users high — and arrested three Austin men on multiple charges following a traffic stop Sunday.

In an unrelated Sunday incident, Early police arrested another Austin man on a felony DWI charge after a two-vehicle traffic accident.

Drug arrests

According to the department’s Facebook page:

Officers Gerardo Ibarra and Jose Contreras made a traffic stop at 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Garmon for a traffic violation.

The officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After further investigation and interviewing the occupants, the officers searched the vehicle.

The officers located more than 200 grams of liquid THC, marijuana cigarettes, more than 100 grams of THC candies, several baggies, containers of marijuana and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Police and Brown County Jail records identified those arrested as:

• Kevin Boyd Whitley, 56, the driver, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana

• Owen Henry McMahon, 54, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

• Brent Harry Prager, 50, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DWI arrest

Early police, firefighters and Lifeguard Ambulance responded at 8:20 p.m. to the intersection of C.C. Woodson and Early Boulevard for a traffic accident.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, Deuderit Reyes, 41, was given a field sobriety test arrested on a charge of DWI third or more, driving with invalid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility, police said.

Reyes was taken to Brownwood Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and booked into the Brown County Jail.

Lifeguard Ambulance took the other driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional recent incidents

• Another traffic stop Sunday led to the arrests of Jenaleigh Michelle Lewis, 32, of Brownwood, and Jacodo Garcia III, 33, of Brownwood, on outstanding warrants for fishing without a license.

• 200 block of Early Boulevard — disturbance between two males and a female at a business. No violence had occurred. The disturbance was settled by separation. • Suspicious vehicle call — resulted in traffic stop. A minor was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.