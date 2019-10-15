The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently selected John Reagan as the Brown County Maintenance Section Supervisor.

Reagan has worked with the Brownwood District for 19 years. Throughout those years, he has served the Department in many capacities, as a center stripe operator in the District Sign Shop, traffic signal technician, inspector in the sign shop, in the District Lab, in District Operations as a maintenance project manager, and as an inspector. He also has experience working on emergency response and special projects during his time with TxDOT. In December 2017 Reagan accepted the position of Brown County Maintenance Section Assistant, where he has remained until his recent promotion to supervisor.

Prior to his career at TXDOT, Reagan worked for the City of Brownwood’s street department for 5 and a half years.

Reagan is a graduate of George West High School and served 3 years in the Army. He and his wife Amy married in 1996 and have two daughters. Lily will graduate from Texas Tech University in December and Laiken began her first year this fall at Blinn College. He enjoys spending time with family, hunting, fishing and going to the beach.

Reagan officially started his position as supervisor on October 1, 2019.