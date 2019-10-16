Texoma’s latest entertainment venue, HeyDay Entertainment, is set to host a grand opening on Nov. 8 starting at 11 a.m.

The entertainment company will host a ribbon cutting ceremony before opening up to the public. There will be prizes, discounts and special offers throughout the opening weekend.

The 43,000 square-foot facility includes a number of amenities ranging from bowling, laser tag, a ropes course, miniature golf, arcade games, as well as food and drinks. The venue will also be available for private events including an adult’s only area on the second floor with its own eight-lane bowling alley and bar.

Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai said the DDA worked closely with Tom and Ryan Johnson, developers of Gateway Village, to find the right entertainment venue to compliment the Texoma Health Foundation Park just up the street.

“It is extremely exciting for the region to have a facility of the quality entertainment this brings to the market,” Kaai said. “It is different than anything else in the market. The point is it will be a two-story building. It gives an opportunity to provide an upstairs for adults only, which gives them a chance to be away from the youngsters who can stay downstairs. That is a big thing.”

DDA worked with Gateway Village specifically looking for an entertainment venue that would offer something unique. Kaai said there were about four or five others that were considered before settling on HeyDay Entertainment.

“We selected HeyDay because of the extremely high quality of the programs they provide,” Kaai said.

The construction of the facility was set back due to 65 days of rain delay, and the contractors worked closely with DDA to find local subcontractors and vendors to ensure as much of the work was done by local firms as possible. There was a tricky lighting system that Kaai said he could not find any local company capable of doing. But, for the most part, it was handled by local companies. It was also financed by local banks.

In addition to the HeyDay facility, Kaai said the whole idea was to make the intersection of F.M. 691 and U.S. Highway 75 an entertainment hub for all of Grayson County and that is why the THF Park was integral to the master plan.

“It was to have a sports park there so families will go there to play a game and between games they will have Urban Air and HeyDay,” Kaai said. “That’s an easy opportunity to have some fun between games.”

Kaai said once HeyDay Entertainment is open, Urban Air is right around the corner with Culver’s soon to follow. Then there will be a 13,000 square-foot strip center early next year. He attributed the traffic HeyDay and Urban Air are expected to bring to the intersection as a catalyst for more growth.

For that, Kaai said, the plan is working.

“We are set for the future,” Kaai said. “It is going to be a great asset for this region. This is one of the final steps of the economic development of the area. Once you have jobs in place, which we do, you move on to health care and education. We have that. Now the cherry on top is entertainment for the family. That is what we’re about to complete.”