Bill Pierson, a regular at the Brownwood Senior Citizens Center, was the man of the hour Wednesday when he was presented with the World War II Victory Medal by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary in Brownwood.

Pierson, who turns 105 Saturday, served in the Army as a mechanic in England, France and Germany from 1942 to 1946. Pierson was discharged in 1946 with the rank of tech sergeant.

“His service in World War II is a testament to him and his generation who took it upon themselves to defeat the Axis forces in Europe,” VFW commander James Masters said, reading from the citation that accompanied the medal.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly pinned the medal on the dress green Army jacket that Pierson wore. Lilly said pinning the medal on Pierson’s jacket was his greatest honor of his public service career.

Other seniors approached Pierson to shake his hand, congratulate him and thank him for his service.

“I can’t express my gratitude that I have for the people that honored me today,” Pierson said.