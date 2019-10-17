Texas Country Air, an Airstream RV Urban Air Rally, returns to downtown Brownwood Oct. 24-27 in the area surrounding the train depot. Featuring iconic aluminum Airstream travel trailers, including vintage editions from the 40s and 50s, to brand new 2020 models, all setting up camp around the downtown and depot area.

Seminars are scheduled in variety of locations, to include the Harvey House, the Train Depot, Depot Park, and Fire Station. (Check our Facebook Page for details and schedule). All events are open to the general public to attend and participate; sign up and space permitting for some seminars. You can find out more information, schedules and updates on the TCA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/texascountryair/, or contact the Brownwood Chamber of Commerce.

Featured this year are cooking demonstrations and seminars by the Big Green Egg, Traeger Grills, scheduled Saturday at 10AM in the Outdoor Pavilion at the Margaret & Stuart Coleman Plaza.

Additional seminars include

• Thermomix cooking demonstration by Jihong Tang

• The Southwest and Travel Artistry of Elizabeth Jose on display and in a workshop

• Airstream Agreed upon Value Insurance Valuation seminar by Jim Polk

• RV Care and Maintenance: RV Holding Tanks, Goodyear Tires, 2020 Tow Vehicles, and Blue Ox Hitch Maintenance

• Hobby and Leisure seminars: Fly Fishing, Chocolate Tasting, Bee Keeping, Amateur Radio, Mesquite Woodworking, and Coffee Roasting

Over 100 Airstreams from all over the US and Canada are expected and will set up in downtown Brownwood near and around the depot. Save the 24th to witness the arrival at the Heartland Mall followed by mini caravans to the downtown area, starting at 1PM.

The 2019 SpookTCAular theme includes a Airstream decorating contest, an Open House, giving visitors a chance to see inside these travel icons and speak with their owners, and pet costume contest. Canned good donations are accepted in return for ballot to vote on Airstream decorations, with all donations benefitting the Brownwood Good Samaritan Pantry.