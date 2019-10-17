EARLY — Facing Early superintendent Wes Beck’s retirement at the end of the school year, Early school board members will consider taking action Monday related to a superintendent’s search.

A “possible action item” on the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting gives the board the authority to consider calling for Requests for Proposals from superintendent search firms “and/or (making) other decisions” regarding the search process.

Beck, a 40-year education veterans, has been superintendent in Early since 2014.

“I’m retiring. Forty years is enough,” Beck said by phone Thursday. He said he was unable to elaborate because he needed to tend to a school matter.

School board president Shawn Russell said Beck told the school board last month he wold be retiring at the end of the school year. She said Beck is giving plenty of notice so the hope is to have a new superintend hired by the spring, which would give the new person some transitions time with Beck.

“This is his 40th year in education,” Russell said. “We were expecting him to retire. I don’t blame him for that at all.”

Russell said there are different methods available for conducting a superintendent’s search, and one option is for the board to do its own search, Russell said.

“We’re going to start that process this month,” Russell said. “It’s not something you can do overnight.”

Beck has done an “amazing job” as superintendent, Russell said. She said Beck has done “phenomenal” with school finances, and the district’s fund balance has increased from $1 million to more than $6 million since Beck became superintendent.

Additional accomplishments under Beck’s leadership have included bringing in the Guardian program and making safe updates, Russell said.

“He’s got a wonderful administrative team he’s put together,” Russell said. “We’ve been blessed. He’s been very active in legislative updates.”

Beck worked in Stephenville from 1980 to 2003 as a teacher and assistant principal, and was principal at Early High School from 2003 to 2007. Beck left Early to become superintendent in Shamrock before returning as the Early school superintendent in 2014.