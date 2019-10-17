The following were booked into the Brown County Jail between 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Thursday:

• Jason Alexander, 20, Brownwood, evading arrest

• Marcella Castillon-Lopez, 39, Brownwood, assault

• Brittney Clark, 29, Brownwood, possession of marijuana

• Dandrew Davis, 29, Brownwood, parole warrant

• Jacobo Garcia III, 33, Brownwood, failure to appear, no fishing license

• Marilyn Harlmon, 40, Brownwood, assault

• Thomas Holland, 40, Brownwood, parole warrant

• Michael Jackson, 53, Brownwood, assault

• Mark Kast, 53, Meadowlark, DWI third or more

• Andrew Lamb, 35, Sacramento, Calif., possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

• Steven Lane, 32, Shore View, Minn., possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

• Janaleigh Lewis, 32, Brownwood, no fishing license

• Mitchell O’Neil, 57, public intoxication

• Kylee Rittiner, 20, Brownwood, hinder apprehension/prosecution

• Dustin Roberts, 29, Brownwood, criminal trespass

• Daniel Salazar, 43, Brownwood, assault

• Amber Tibbetts, 37, Abilene, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance

• Bruce Toeppich, 60, Blanket, stalking, criminal trespass

• Korbyn Trowbridge-Powell, 20, Brownwood, evidence tampering, possession of a controlled substance

• Jacob Wilder, 28, Bangs, parole warrant

• Kristen Arnold, 37, Melvin, parole warrant

• Alicia Butler, 18, Brownwood, parole warrant

• Barbara Ericsson, 56, Brownwood, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance

• Sandra Escobar, 45, Coleman, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance

• Lorena Hernandez, 22, Brownwood, traffic warrants

• Aamina Moton, 17, Brownwood, parole violation

• Luis Murillo, 31, Brownwood, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child

• Felipe Ortiz, 22, Brownwood, motion to revoke for prohibited substance correctional facility

• Jesse Shackelford, 38, Bangs, bond forfeiture for injury to child/elder/disabled

• Gidget Stewart, 44, Bangs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

• James Worsham, 33, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance

• Harold Hall, 71, Brownwood, DWI

• Danny Sewell, 61, Brownwood, theft, failure to appear