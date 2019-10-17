The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host their October luncheon on Friday, Oct. 18 featuring Joe Morris with Bob Turner & Joe Morris Rural Issues Consulting. His presentation will cover "Looking at Future Legislative Issues."

The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. The buffet lunch is $14, payable to the Brownwood Country Club.

RSVP to the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or register below.

The October luncheon is sponsored by Abilene Regional Airport.