The Brownwood High School (BHS) Band competed at Mineral Wells Marching Band Festival at Mineral Wells High School on Saturday, October 12.

The band won first place overall and earned a first division rating from each of the contest judges.

Retired band director, James Hannah, stated, “Good show and great music!”

“Many good things happening,” noted retired band director, Jim Alexander. “I enjoyed your performance.”

“Congratulations to the Lion Band for outstanding work,” said BHS Band Director, David Lambert. “The Mighty Maroon Lion Marching Band will compete in the UIL Region 7 Marching Contest on Saturday, October 19 at Mineral Wells. The scheduled performance time is 4:00 p.m. Please come out and support your hometown band.”