Friday, Oct. 11
• Criminal trespass — 2100 block of Avenue D, arrest made.
• Illegal dumping — CR 259, Zephyr, recliner and mattress.
• Theft — CR 616.
• Theft — North Highway 183.
• Possession of marijuana — North Highway 183.
• Animal cruelty — Highway 279.
• Criminal trespass — Bally Shannon Drive, arrest made.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• Dog bite — Pet Sense.
• Theft — 2500 block of West Main, dog stolen
• Information report — West Main Boulevard, deputy spoke with person having delusional thoughts.
Sunday, Oct. 13
• Assault — 600 block of Avenue G, citizens dispute.
• Public intoxication — 700 block of West Commerce.
• Assault — 700 block of West Commerce, two arrested from fight in progress.
• Criminal mischief — 1000 block of Cordell.
• Theft — 1600 block of Hawkins, bicycle.
• Burglary — Bayside Drive, May.
Monday, Oct. 14
• Animal at large — CR 135, dog trying to attack goats.
• Theft — Clover Leaf.
• Criminal trespass — U.S. Highway 377 East.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Theft — Highway 279. Man left company’s tablet on top of vehicle. When he tried to locate, all he found was the case.
• Terroristic threat — CR 411, May.
• Theft/assault — 2400 block of Elizabeth.
• Scam — 100 block of Rose.
• Terroristic threat — 2000 block of Brady.
• Criminal mischief — 2000 block of Southside.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
• DWI second — West Commerce Commerce and Clements, driver arrested after running red light and nearly colliding with deputy.
• Loose livestock — FM 586, bull strayed.
• Assault — Brown County Jail.