Friday, Oct. 11

• Criminal trespass — 2100 block of Avenue D, arrest made.

• Illegal dumping — CR 259, Zephyr, recliner and mattress.

• Theft — CR 616.

• Theft — North Highway 183.

• Possession of marijuana — North Highway 183.

• Animal cruelty — Highway 279.

• Criminal trespass — Bally Shannon Drive, arrest made.

Saturday, Oct. 12

• Dog bite — Pet Sense.

• Theft — 2500 block of West Main, dog stolen

• Information report — West Main Boulevard, deputy spoke with person having delusional thoughts.

Sunday, Oct. 13

• Assault — 600 block of Avenue G, citizens dispute.

• Public intoxication — 700 block of West Commerce.

• Assault — 700 block of West Commerce, two arrested from fight in progress.

• Criminal mischief — 1000 block of Cordell.

• Theft — 1600 block of Hawkins, bicycle.

• Burglary — Bayside Drive, May.

Monday, Oct. 14

• Animal at large — CR 135, dog trying to attack goats.

• Theft — Clover Leaf.

• Criminal trespass — U.S. Highway 377 East.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

• Theft — Highway 279. Man left company’s tablet on top of vehicle. When he tried to locate, all he found was the case.

• Terroristic threat — CR 411, May.

• Theft/assault — 2400 block of Elizabeth.

• Scam — 100 block of Rose.

• Terroristic threat — 2000 block of Brady.

• Criminal mischief — 2000 block of Southside.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

• DWI second — West Commerce Commerce and Clements, driver arrested after running red light and nearly colliding with deputy.

• Loose livestock — FM 586, bull strayed.

• Assault — Brown County Jail.