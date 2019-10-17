C. Elia Salazar Trujillo of Gilbert, Ariz., has been named Howard Payne University’s Homecoming 2019 Coming Home Queen. She is among nine who will be honored during this year’s festivities, to be held Nov. 1-2. Additional honorees are listed at www.hputx.edu/homecoming and will be highlighted in the week to come.

Trujillo and the other honorees will be recognized during the Alumni and Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in the Mabee University Center’s Beadel Dining Hall. The honorees will also be featured in the Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 10 a.m. Ticket information for the banquet and a full schedule of the weekend’s events are available online at www.hputx.edu/homecoming.

Trujillo graduated from HPU in 1965 with a degree in secondary education with an emphasis in Spanish. While at HPU, she was a member of many student organizations such as La Hora Bautista, Mission Band, El Circulo de la Amistad and Texas Student Educators Association.

Trujillo is very involved in her community serving as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, Vacation Bible School director, Women on a Mission leader, prayer ministry leader, backyard Bible club teacher and worker with Inner City Ministry.

She and her husband, Tom Trujillo ’65, have a daughter, L. Michelle Trujillo ’89, and a granddaughter, Mariah Christopher.

“My years at Howard Payne were life-changing,” she said. “Through my education at Howard Payne I learned skills that have helped with the many opportunities I’ve had to teach and lead in various areas of church work.”

