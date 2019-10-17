FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

The Lost and Found Group of Narcotics Anonymous of Brownwood meets at 7 p.m. on Fridays at 700 Main Street.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Fridays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

The Salvation Army Service Center of Brownwood Loaves and Fishes program is open from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays serving a hot lunch at 403 Lakeway Drive.

Everyone is welcome. Come by at 11:45 a.m. for a short devotional held daily prior to the lunch. Call the Salvation Army at (325) 646-5369 for information.

The Good Samaritan clothing room and food pantry are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 305 Clark Street.

Brown County Museum of History is housed in two buildings downtown — the old jail at 212 N. Broadway and the center across the street at 209 N. Broadway. We have several large artifacts inside like a one-room schoolhouse and a log cabin. We have interesting forefathers like Greenleaf Fisk and William Welcome Chandler. There are women like the first optometrist in Texas and the author of ‘A Ship of Fools,’ who lived in Brown County. The kids zone demonstrates to the younger generation about communications, paleontology and more. Open at 10 a.m., admission is $3, children 5 and under are free. Call (325) 641-1926 for inquiries or to set up a tour on special days.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and at 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

The American Legion, 205 W. Hall in Bangs, holds a country and western musical at the Legion each third Saturday with music starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and area musicians and the public are invited to attend. Food is available payable to the kitchen. For information call RC Willey at 325-646-5059.

In-town recycling is available on the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon under the Austin Avenue underpass at Avenue A and Brady Avenue. The collection is made possible by Keep Brownwood Beautiful volunteers and the City of Brownwood. Items accepted are No. 1 plastic ONLY water/ soda bottles, cardboard, glass jars and bottles, newspaper, aluminum cans, tin cans, cell phones, printer cartridges, white office paper and magazines.

The Heart of Texas Dance Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Church, on Main at Depot, for casual dancing — country and western and ballroom. Cost is $3 per person. Call (325) 646-0048 or (325) 646-0037 for information.

Buster’s Concho, Colorado and Brazos Valley Railroad, the 7 1/2-inch gauge ridable mini-train at the Martin and Frances Lehnis Train Museum, will be hauling passengers from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Passengers will be charged admission to get into the museum and there is an additional $2 charge for a ticket to ride the 7 1/2-inch gauge.

Brown County Museum of History is housed in two buildings downtown — the old jail at 212 N. Broadway and the center across the street at 209 N. Broadway. We have several large artifacts inside like a one-room schoolhouse and a log cabin. We have interesting forefathers like Greenleaf Fisk and William Welcome Chandler. There are women like the first optometrist in Texas and the author of ‘A Ship of Fools,’ who lived in Brown County. The kids zone demonstrates to the younger generation about communications, paleontology and more. Open at 10 a.m., admission is $3, children 5 and under are free. Call (325) 641-1926 for inquiries or to set up a tour on special days.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., noon, and at 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

Most Excellent Way meetings are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 1001 Belle Plain. Anyone bound by addiction of any kind is eligible for free help.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

Fisherman’s Chapel United Methodist Church at North Lake Brownwood, located in Thunderbird Bay, holds services is 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Please come worship with us at the lake. Pastor is Billy Murphey.

Grand Starz Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Sundays. Sponsored by Brown County Toys for Kids and Rustic Moon Lodge.

Brownwood Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets from 8 to 9 p.m. daily at 700 E. Baker Street. Call (325) 646-5842 for information.

New Way Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. daily at 602 W. Commerce Street.

Brownwood Al Anon Family Group meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 400 C.C. Woodson. Call 325-647-6233 for more information.

The Browntowner Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. at 502 W. Austin Avenue. For information, call (325) 646-4144.

The Spiritual Living Study Group-Religious Science meets at various locations from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call James Smith at (325) 998-6131 or e-mail at luvisreal31@yahoo.com for information.

Pioneer Families - those ancestors that owned property in Brown County up to 1920 - can apply for a Brown County Historical Commission certificate to honor those pioneers. To be eligible, a descendant must prove family lineage or their blood line and their property in Brown County. Applications may be found either online at www.browncountyhistory.org under Pioneer Family or at the Brown County Courthouse on the main floor. There is an $18 fee that is submitted with the application when mailing to P.O. Box 2006, Brownwood, TX 76804-2006. The BCHC will approve the applications and mail the descendant a certificate. Call 325-641-1926 for more information.